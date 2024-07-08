Based on the current story of House of the Dragon Season 2, official announcements for future episodes, and the book it's based on, here is an idea of how many total seasons the latest Westeros series will have.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is cruising through its second season, set to be completed on August 4.

Good news for fans of the series, Season 3 was already greenlit by HBO ahead of Season 2's premiere. The plan is for the entirety of this House Targaryen story to be fully realized based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

How Many Seasons Will House of the Dragon Be?

House of the Dragon

According to a recent report by Deadline, HBO's House of the Dragon is anticipated to have a minimum of four total seasons.

HBO's House of the Drago creative team, including executive producer-showrunner Ryan Condal and author George R.R. Martin, has been meticulously planning the series' overall narrative in recent months.

Season 1 did much of the table setting for the looming Dance of Dragons civil war, which is expected to fully begin during this current season.

The creative team is working to map out the story season-by-season and determine the optimal number of seasons needed to tell the full story.

Although a definitive decision has not yet been made, the current direction points towards a four-season run.

In a December 2023 blog post, George R.R. Martin shared that he had recently "spent two days locked in a room with [showrunner] Ryan Condal and his writing staff... talking about the third and fourth seasons" of the series, all but confirming that a Season 4 is happening. Martin called the discussions regarding the prospective Season 3 & 4 "lively" and "fun," before stating that "two days [of planning] was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

Based on the novel Fire & Blood there are several possible scenarios depending upon the pace in which they decide to bring the story to life.

How Much Story Is Left in House of the Dragon?

Warning - The rest of this article contains future spoilers for House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon Season 1 covered roughly less than 100 pages of the paperback version of Fire & Blood.

The season began with the Great Council of 101 AC, where Viserys Targaryen was named heir to the Iron Throne, and progressed through his reign, detailing key events and growing tensions within the Targaryen family.

The season concluded around 20 years later, with Aemond Targaryen killing his nephew Lucerys Velaryon, setting the stage for the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to cover even less of Fire & Blood. It will include key events such as the Blood and Cheese incident, Jacaerys Velaryon's journey to Winterfell and the Eyrie, and Daemon Targaryen's capture of Harrenhal.

The season is likely to end with the Battle of the Gullet or Rhaenyra Targaryen taking King's Landing, encompassing parts of the chapters "The Dying of the Dragons—A Son for a Son" and "The Dying of the Dragons—The Red Dragon and the Gold."

Heading into the rest of Season 2 and beyond, key events include the division of the court into factions, Rhaenyra's brief rule, her capture and death, and the eventual unification of the Targaryen branches through the marriage of Rhaenyra and Daemon's son Aegon III to Alicent's granddaughter Jaehaera.

Other notable events include the deaths of several key characters, such as Daemon Targaryen, Aegon II, and Helaena Targaryen, as well as significant battles and political maneuvers that shaped the Targaryen dynasty.

Based on the current pace of Season 2, it's a safe bet that House of the Dragon will continue past Season 3, with it seeming most likely that it'll conclude with Season 4.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max and new episodes of Season 2 are released on HBO and Max every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

