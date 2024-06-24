Many fans are still scratching their heads, wondering what exactly Aemond Targaryen found on the floor at the start of Episode 2 of House of the Dragon's second season.

To recap what happened only hours before Aemond picked up that mysterious coin, Daemon Targaryen hired two mercenaries known as Blood and Cheese to kill the one-eyed Prince. However, Matt Smith’s chaotic schemer left a little leeway in his instructions.

Thanks to that, when Blood and Cheese couldn't find Aemond, they instead stumbled upon Jaehaerys in his bed. So, to satisfy the requirement given to them, “a son for a son,” they beheaded the child where he lay.

[ House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

What Did Aemond Find on the Floor?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

In the opening moments of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2, Aemond Targaryen discovers a mysterious coin on the ground.

Max

As Aemond is investigating the area after the tragic events of Episode 1, he leans down under the map table to find a shiny, thick coin.

Max

It's unclear what the coin is, but it is adorned with a big sun logo and has some meaning to Aemond.

Max

While some might assume that the coin is from the map table the night before, where Aemond and Ser Criston Cole were using coins as markers, the design of it doesn't seem to match up with any the duo used.

Max

So, it’s unclear what exactly the coin is, but the implication is clear—it leads Aemond to conclude that Daemon was actually after him that night. The coin likely fell out of Blood and Cheese’s reward bag at some point in the night, and its existence was a clear tell of who was really behind it all.

Aemond is Enemy Number One for Daemon

For obvious reasons, it shouldn't surprise Aemond that there’s a target on his back

specifically. After all, he killed Lucerys Targaryen in a fit of rage, starting a war that would inevitably all but wipe out their entire house.

The main reason behind this scene and its existence is likely to start building the foundation for Aemond and Daemon’s rivalry. While avoiding the specifics, in the original book Blood & Fire, the duo have quite the epic battle at some point—but that could still be a season or two away.

It’s important to point out that Aemond himself mentions he’s honored to be considered such a worthy foe by Daemon. With that in mind, the Prince will almost certainly start actively preparing for whenever the two inevitably meet again.

However, Aemond certainly has the advantage with Vhagar, the biggest dragon in all of Westeros—which Daemon is all too aware of.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is now streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

Helaena Targaryen Explained: Her Dragon, Prophecies and Children

Here's Why Aegon Married His Own Sister In House of the Dragon

Who Becomes King of Westeros If Aegon Targaryen Dies Now?