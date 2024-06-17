House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally back, and with it comes yet another brutal death for a key Westeros character.

While the proper Dance of Dragons has yet to begin, Westeros is on the brink of an all-out Civil War between the Greens and the Blacks. Or, to put it differently, those who support Queen Rhaenyra or King Aegon II.

While the premiere episode mostly saw the main characters figuring out their next moves, Daemon got fed up with the lack of action, especially on the part of his grieving wife. So, doing what he does so well, the Targaryen took it upon himself to enact a plan to strike back against the Blacks.

Little did he know, it wasn't going to go exactly as planned.

Who Dies at the End of the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1

House of the Dragon

Warning - the rest of this episode contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1.

Sadly for the Blacks, the unlucky soul who doesn't make it out of the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere is Jaehaerys Targaryen, the son of King Aegon II.

The child's fate was sealed thanks to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen—but not directly.

Frustrated at the Green's inaction in striking back against the death of Luceyrs, Daemon went to pry some names from Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, who could help him take action against the Blacks.

This led Daemon to King's Landing to meet with two characters known as Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and Cheese (Mark Stobbart). He instructed them to find Aemond Targaryen inside the castle walls and kill him.

Trusting that his instructions were clear enough, Daemon leaves them to do the job. Though, he does add some convenient leeway for the two: "a son for a son."

The pair take those words to heart when they can not find Aemond and stumble onto Jaehaeyrs and Jaehaera Targaryen with Queen Helaena. They force her to show which one is the boy and then proceed to grotesquely kill and mutilate him—if the gross sounds are any indication.

While they are occupied killing Jaehaeyrs, Helaena is able to save Jaehaera and take her to safety.

Who Is Jaehaerys?

Jaehaeyrs was an important member of the royal family who might have even become king one day. Ahead is his relation to some of the main characters of House of the Dragon:

Daemon Targaryen's great nephew

Rhanyra Targaryen's half-nephew

Viserys I Targaryen's grandson

Alicent Hightower's grandson

Aegon II & Helaena Targaryen's son

Aemond Targaryen's nephew

What's Next for the Greens and the Blacks

With both sides on the fritz, the death of Jaehaerys will undoubtedly blow up the entire situation far worse than it already is—though, that kind of escalation is precisely why fans are here watching in the first place.

The death of his son will probably drive Aegon off the deep end, leading to sporadic and rash leadership. In classic king fashion, notably in Westeros, he will likely end up killing innocent people in the process.

As for Rhaenyra, it is hard to imagine she would be okay with Daemon’s plan if she ever learned about it. It wouldn’t be surprising if it caused an irreparable rift between the duo.

After all, the whole of Westeros will likely believe Rhaenyra to be involved—a narrative the Greens will obviously do their best to push onto the public.

In fact, it is difficult to see how Rhaenyra will ever be able to get out from this tragic incident.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

