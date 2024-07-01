Here's a look at Rhaenyra Targaryen's family tree in House of the Dragon Season 2 on HBO and Max.

It's sometimes hard to keep up with a complicated Targaryen family tree while watching House of the Dragon.

Rhaenyra Targaryen, daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Aemma Arryn, is pivotal in the Targaryen family saga.

Her father's ascension to the Iron Throne, bypassing his cousin Rhaenys Targaryen, marked a departure from traditional succession rules favoring male heirs.

After Aemma Arryn died in childbirth, along with their infant son, Rhaenyra became Viserys I's sole surviving child. Viserys later wed Alicent Hightower, with whom he fathered four children, including Rhaenyra's rival for the throne, Aegon II, in Season 2.

Rhaenyra's marriage to Laenor Velaryon, though questioned, produced three sons. After Laenor's supposed death in Season 1, Rhaenyra solidified her claim by marrying her uncle, Daemon Targaryen, leading to the births of her fourth and fifth children.

[ Here's Why Aegon Married His Own Sister In House of the Dragon ]

Who Are Rhaenyra Targaryen's Children?

Jacaerys Velaryon

House of the Dragon

Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon is the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and her first husband, Laenor Velaryon.

However, his true paternity is widely believed to be that of Ser Harwin Strong due to the secretive arrangement between Rhaenyra and Laenor, who was openly gay.

Jacaerys, often called Jace, is positioned as the heir to the Iron Throne after his mother, Rhaenyra. He is also a dragon rider bonded to the dragon Vermax and is betrothed to his cousin, Baela Targaryen.

Lucerys Velayron

House of the Dragon

Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon was the second son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and her first husband, Laenor Velaryon. Like his elder brother Jacaerys, Lucerys' true paternity was suspected of Ser Harwin Strong.

Lucerys was a dragon rider bonded to the dragon Arrax. He was also set to inherit the island of Driftmark from his maternal grandfather, Corlys Velaryon.

Lucerys' claim to his heritage and position became a central issue in the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

His death at the hands of his uncle, Aemond Targaryen, during a dragon confrontation significantly escalated the conflict between Rhaenyra and the faction supporting her half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen.

Avenging Luke's death is a key plot point of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Joffrey Velaryon

House of the Dragon

Prince Joffrey Velaryon is the third son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon, though his true father is also considered Ser Harwin Strong.

In Season 1 of House of the Dragon, shortly after Joffrey's birth, Alicent summoned his mother, Rhaenyra, to see the baby and subtly insulted his supposed father, Laenor, due to Joffrey's brown hair.

He was then relocated to Dragonstone with Rhaenyra's court. Later, Joffrey attended his brother's High Valyrian lessons and was entertained by Elinda Massey.

He witnessed his mother's coronation at his half-sister's funeral. Later, during his brother Luke's funeral, Joffrey was held by his brother Jace, who threw Luke's toy horse into the pyre.

[ Who Becomes King of Westeros If Aegon Targaryen Dies Now? ]

Aegon Targaryen

House of the Dragon

No, not that Aegon.

Aegon is the third child and first son of Daemon Targaryen and the fourth child of Rhaenyra Targaryen, making him fourth-in-line to the Iron Throne behind his three half-brothers from Rhaenyra's first marriage to Laenor Velaryon: Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey.

After his uncle, Aegon II, usurped the throne, terms were offered by Ser Otto Hightower for Aegon the Younger to have a high place at court, which were angrily rejected by both Daemon and Rhaenyra.

Viserys Targaryen

House of the Dragon

Viserys Targaryen is Rhaenyra's fifth child and the fourth child and second son of Daemon. He is named after his grandfather (and uncle), King Viserys I Targaryen.

At the time of House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2, Viserys is a mere baby, but maybe one will be in line to sit on the Iron Throne.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 release Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

The Dragons of House of the Dragon: Visual Guide to Every Dragon and Their Rider (Photos)

What Does Aemond Find on the Floor In House of the Dragon Season 2?

Helaena Targaryen Explained: Her Dragon, Prophecies and Children