Max's newly announced release schedule raised questions about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's looming streaming debut.

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have a certified hit on their hands with the latest MonsterVerse installment, grossing $567 million at the worldwide box office.

Impressively, 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong earned over $470 million in theaters and was released simultaneously on streaming in the United States.

Godzilla x Kong was recently released on digital PVOD on May 14.

Is the Godzilla x Kong Streaming Release Delayed?

Max unveiled its streaming movie lineup for June 2024, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is notably missing from the announcement.

This raises the question of whether The New Empire will begin streaming next month, which, based on previous trends, would be realistic.

Despite its omission, this does not rule out that the film will premiere in June. Max has occasionally withheld certain movie releases from its monthly schedule announcements.

The official press release includes a disclaimer stating, "This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change," leaving room for the possibility that Godzilla x Kong could still debut later in the month.

When Will Godzilla x Kong Begin Streaming?

While the recent Max streaming schedule may contribute to predicting when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will release, it's not the most important factor.

To help predict its release date, it's wisest to look at some of Warner Bros. and Max's recent films, like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel was released on digital 32 days after its theatrical debut and added to Max after 67 days.

If Godzilla x Kong were to have a similar timeline, it could stream on Max as early as Tuesday, June 4. However, this is unrealistic based on its box office performance (as it still plays in theaters) and the new Max schedule release.

For comparison, Dune: Part Two began streaming on May 21, creating an 81-day theater-to-streaming gap. Applying a similar gap to Godzilla x Kong suggests a Tuesday, June 18 streaming release on Max.

If the updated release schedule is cause for concern, then an early July streaming release, possibly Tuesday, July 2, would be expected.

While the new Max schedule excludes Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, recent evidence suggests it will begin streaming in June.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing in theaters and is available to buy or purchase online.

