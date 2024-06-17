After a March 29 release date in theaters, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire now appears close to making its long-awaited streaming release on Max.

Warner Bros.' latest Monsterverse epic performed admirably for the studio during a tough year at the box office, having broken the $500 million benchmark (per Box Office Mojo) at the time of writing.

However, after becoming available for rent and purchase digitally on May 14, the CGI-heavy monster movie still does not have a streaming home, having been kept off Max even through June.

When Will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Start Streaming on Max?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

A new update on HBO's website may tease when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will make its streaming debut on Max.

As shared by When To Stream on X (formerly Twitter), HBO listed the 2001 film Boycott in its 8 p.m. slot on Saturday, July 6. Interestingly, this comes after both 2014's Godzilla and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the programming schedule.

Recently, fans have seen HBO's flagship channel air a movie on a Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET after it begins streaming on Max earlier that same week. This happened with multiple 2023 movies, including Barbie, The Flash, and The Nun II.

When To Stream believes Boycott is being used as a placeholder for the 8 p.m. slot and that Godzilla x Kong is being primed for its debut at that time. Notably, there is a gap in the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. ET slot right after Boycott.

It also would make little sense for Boycott to air during a primetime slot like that, as Boycott is not regarded as a widely popular movie.

Max has also had movies premiere on Fridays and Tuesdays in recent months, which happened for Dune: Part Two.

Should that happen for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, its Max debut could be set for either Tuesday, July 2 or Friday, July 5.

Will Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Succeed on Max?

Warner Bros. certainly allowed Godzilla x Kong to enjoy a fairly lengthy theatrical run, keeping it on the big screen for about three full months before its rumored streaming release.

Managing to take advantage of a fairly open April and May schedule before films like The Fall Guy, IF, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrived, this blockbuster should be able to continue that success on its new streaming home.

After coming in with a disappointing 54% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla x Kong hit much better with fans, earning a 91% Audience Score from the same outlet.

Combine that with the chance to watch this new film alongside its two predecessors as a full trilogy, and it should be able to enjoy a successful run for the foreseeable future.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is still playing in theaters. The flick is rumored to debut on HBO on Saturday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

