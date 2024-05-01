Godzilla x Kong Gets Exciting Online Streaming Release Update

A new digital update for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire indicates when it might begin streaming on Max.

Having opened in theaters on March 29, Godzilla x Kong performed well at the box office in April, earning over $520 million worldwide.

Having stomped through a full month in theaters with great success, the focus has now turned to the latest MonsterVerse installment's online availability.

Warner Bros.

According to When To Stream, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be available online for digital purchase on Tuesday, May 14.

This follows similar trends by Warner Bros., equating to a 46-day gap between theaters and PVOD releases.

Dune: Part Two, the biggest box office hit of 2024 thus far, was released for purchase online 46 days after opening in theaters as well.

Waiting (roughly) a month and a half to shift away from theaters seems to be WB's way of trying to maximize its profits.

In addition, May is a busy month in terms of new theatrical releases, so it seems appropriate for Godzilla x Kong to soon be phased off the big screen, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa, IF, The Fall Guy, and more releasing.

That said, Godzilla x Kong is a formidable box office hit, still in striking distance of becoming the highest-grossing modern MonsterVerse film. 2017's Kong: Skull Island currently holds that record with an impressive $568.7 million global haul.

Despite the draw of watching these high-action flicks on the biggest screen possible, many Max subscribers remain curious about when it will become available on the service for home viewing.

When Will Godzilla x Kong Begin Streaming?

As Godzilla x Kong was distributed by Warner Bros., the MonsterVerse flick will find its streaming home on the studio's own service, Max.

Believe it or not, the best project to help predict Godzilla x Kong's streaming release is the dead DCEU's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman 2 earned $434.4 million during its global short run at the box office, having been released on digital just 32 days after opening.

It was later added to Max on February 27, making its theater-to-streaming gap 67 days. This can be viewed as the minimum gap expected for Godzilla x Kong, which would leave its Max debut on June 4.

However, it seems likely that WB will give Godzilla x Kong a longer theater-exclusive run than Aquaman 2 as it has performed better.

Dune: Part Two's streaming release date has yet to be announced, besides Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav stating Dune 2 will begin streaming "in the spring."

To take that statement literally, would mean Dune: Part Two will be added to Max sometime before June 20. This would create a 111-day gap between theater and streaming.

This would be the maximum amount of time expected for Godzilla x Kong to debut on Max, which would equate to a July 18 debut.

However, a 90-day window could make sense for WB, for both Dune 2 and Godzilla x Kong. The most likely streaming release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is Thursday, June 27 on Max.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently playing in theaters.

