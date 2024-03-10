Godzilla vs. Kong finally pitted the two MonsterVerse Titans in a head-to-head battle, and there was a good reason behind it.

The 2021 Warner Bros. movie was set two years after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the latter of which saw the titular Titan become the new alpha.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, the rampaging kaiju seemed out of control, and only one other Titan could stop him: Kong.

Godzilla's Attack on Kong & Ancient History Explained

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong revealed that Monarch, a scientific organization that studies Titans, kept Kong in one of its outposts, monitoring and studying him for various purposes.

When conspiracy theorist Nathan Lind convinced Monarch's Kong expert Ilene Andrew to use Kong as a guide to the Hollow Earth, the Skull Island alpha, alongside a US Navy convoy, headed to Antarctica.

However, during their journey, Godzilla attacked Kong and the convoy, and it was clear that it was a one-sided battle since Skull Island's own was no match for the King of Monsters in the sea.

Another battle ensued between Godzilla and Kong in Hong Kong, and the former won again.

The reason behind Godzilla's attack on Kong focuses on the ancient rivalry between the two Titans (no wonder the duo has been on opposite sides for the longest time).

In the movie, it is explained that Kong was banished to Skull Island after the Great Titan War between Godzilla and the Kongs.

Godzilla, being the territorial and aggressive Titan that he is, attacked Kong in the sea and in Hong Kong to protect his territory since he sensed that he was another alpha who could be primed for a takeover. This is on top of the long rivalry between them.

Why Did Godzilla Go Rogue in Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla's first appearance in Godzilla vs. Kong showed the Titan on a rampage, attacking Apex's Pensacola facility.

No one, not even Monarch, knew why Godzilla went rogue. In past MonsterVerse movies, Godzilla protected the planet from evil Titans like the MUTOs and Ghidorah, which is why the Titan was deemed by many as a savior.

Godzilla's unusual behavior caught the eye of many, and as expected, most of the general public turned on the kaiju. Many thought it was only a matter of time before the eventual heel turn of the dangerous Titan.

However, it is later revealed that Godzilla sensed another alpha Titan in Apex's facility. It was eventually unveiled as Ghidorah's severed head that the facility used as building blocks for Mechagodzilla.

Are Godzilla & Kong Friends or Still Rivals?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

In the Ancient Titan War, the Kongs banded together to take down Godzilla, but they ultimately failed. That said, there is no way on Earth that Kong, despite his might, will defeat Godzilla alone.

This is further hammered down in Godzilla and Kong's second clash in Hong Kong when the latter surrendered to the MonsterVerse Alpha, bringing down his axe as he was left in a dying state.

However, the emergence of Mechagodzilla proved to be too much for Godzilla. Jia (the last Iwi native from Skull Island) convinced Kong to help his rival, Godzilla, in the fight.

Kong and Godzilla's team-up was essential for the rest of the world since letting Mechagodzilla win would spell doom for humans and Titans alike.

The pair's takedown of Mechagodzilla acted as a truce for both Titans, allowing them to co-exist as Kong became the Alpha of Hollow Earth while Godzilla roamed free as the main Titan of the land above.

What's Next for Godzilla & Kong?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire chronicles the next chapter of the budding love-hate relationship between the two Titans.

The movie is expected to explore more of the history between Godzilla and Kong and the Ancient Titan War.

The introduction of villains like Scar King and Shimo is poised to give fans more information about the secrets of the Hollow Earth and how it affects the titular protagonists.

Godzilla and Kong, as the new Titan saviors, are set to do whatever it takes to protect Hollow Earth and Earth from these villains, even if it means sacrificing their lives for humans and fellow Titans alike.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releases in theaters on Friday, March 29.

