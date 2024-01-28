Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Gets Unsurprising Rating

The next installment of Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was given a familiar rating.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire recently moved its release date from April 12 to March 29. The film is the direct sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, but this time, the two titans will join forces to fight an even greater evil.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Official Rating

Warner Bros.

According to Exhibitor Relations Co. on X (formerly Twitter), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be rated PG-13 due to creature violence and action.

This is unsurprising news as all four previous MonsterVerse films since 2014 have been rated PG-13 for similar reasons.

One aspect of its rating that is missing from this initial report is any mention of harsh or strong language, which has been common throughout the series:

Godzilla (2014): Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of destruction, mayhem and creature violence

Kong: Skull Island (2017): Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019): Rated PG-13 for sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021): Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language

Keeping up with this age range of viewers, the Apple TV+ tie-in series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, was rated TV-14.

Most Godzilla films throughout history (both Western and Eastern productions) have been given a PG-13 rating. Recently, Japan's Godzilla Minus One was given the same rating.

Some believe the original 1954 kaiju film Godzilla would earn an R-rating today for its horror elements, as it's technically a not-rated movie.

What To Expect From Godzilla x Kong

This is a team-up movie that will have colossal Titans Godzilla and Kong facing a formidable, undiscovered threat that emerges from the depths of Earth. The new monster is expected to not only challenge their existence but also that of humanity.

The film will explore the histories and origins of the creatures, delving into the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

Director Adam Wingard revealed in an interview with Total Film that the film introduces a new villain, "The Skar King," who represents the worst parts of humanity.

Describing the Skar King as an upscaled version of human threats, Wingard emphasized that it poses the greatest danger ever seen in the MonsterVerse, requiring a united effort from multiple Titans to bring it down.

The latest MonsterVerse film features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Notably, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle are returning to reprise their roles from previous installments.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire crashes into theaters on March 29.