Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. began the hype train for Godzilla vs. Kong 2 as a new teaser was unveiled.

2021's Godzilla vs. Kong featured an epic battle between the two titular kaijus that shocked the world.

The crossover movie's ending teased that there is more story to tell, and true enough, a sequel slated to release in 2024 received the green light.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Gets Official Title & Trailer

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. officially released the first teaser for Godzilla vs. Kong 2, confirming the title of the sequel as Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

The 35-second teaser showcased a glimpse of an unknown enemy sitting atop a throne before the footage seemingly featured remains of the kaiju that he seems to have defeated:

Legendary

A closer look at the unknown villain revealed that the character has similar facial traits to Kong. It remains to be seen, however, if there is a connection between the two beasts:

Legendary

The teaser also showed Godzilla and Kong's "remains," indicating that this unnamed threat has a bone to pick with the two powerhouse kaijus from Earth:

Legendary

The full teaser can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!