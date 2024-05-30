Godzilla Minus One fans now know when the film will be available online in the U.S., leading many to wonder about its streaming release date.

Coming from Japanese studio Toho Co. Ltd., Godzilla Minus One debuted in U.S. theaters on December 1, 2023, becoming one of the best-reviewed movies of the year.

In Japan, the film made its way to a Blu-ray release on May 1, but the wait still lingered for those hoping to watch the Oscar-nominated monster movie from the comfort of home across the world.

Godzilla Minus One

According to When To Stream on X (formerly Twitter), the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One now has an official online release date of Saturday, June 1.

That day, the 2023 hit epic will make its way to online marketplaces such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play, where fans can rent or purchase it and enjoy the outing at home.

This comes shortly after a separate report indicated Godzilla Minus One's online release date would come "as early as next week," which was said on May 27.

When Will Godzilla Minus One Start Streaming on a Subscription Service?

With Godzilla Minus One officially hitting digital shelves so soon, the question now turns to when it will begin streaming on a subscription service in the United States.

The film first started streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on May 3, which was only two days after its May 1 physical release.

Now that June 1 is set for a digital release, the assumption is that a streaming debut will not take long to come.

Toho does not have many comparable films to Godzilla Minus One to use for predicting when it will begin streaming. However, the studio also helped bring Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to the big screen, which arrived in theaters on March 29.

That movie was then available online on May 14 (46 days after its theatrical release).

Currently, it still does not have a streaming release date, but it is assumed to come relatively soon to Warner Bros.' Max service.

Fans are expecting this to happen about a month after its online release date, which would slate it for early June.

If Godzilla Minus One follows suit, it could potentially begin streaming sometime in early to mid-July.

For a streaming home, it could easily take the same route it did in Japan by coming to Amazon Prime Video. Toho also has a past relationship with Warner Bros. on the MonsterVerse movies, making a Max release equally plausible.

Godzilla Minus One will be available for purchase and rent online on Saturday, June 1.

Read more about Godzilla Minus One below:

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Prospects: Will It Ever Release?

How Tall Is Godzilla In Each Movie (Kong Films, Minus One, Earth & More)

Godzilla Minus One Ending Explained: Noriko's Final Scene Explained