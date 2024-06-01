Godzilla Minus One just got a new update on its streaming release on Netflix internationally, leading many to wonder when it will come to the U.S.

Later winning the 2024 Oscar award for Best Visual Effects, Godzilla Minus One became an international hit in late 2023 when it started releasing in theaters beyond Japan throughout December. It is still one of the highest-rated movies ever on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in with Tomatometer and Audience Meter scores of 98% apiece.

The film's streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1 was limited to only Japanese subscribers. Up to this point, Toho (the movie's production and distribution company which owns the rights to the monster icon), has remained mum on when Godzilla fans across the globe would be able to legally digitally download or stream Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One arrived on Netflix in numerous international markets, including in Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Spain, starting at about 3 p.m. ET on May 31. This has many viewers wondering when it will begin streaming in the U.S.

It's already been reported that Godzilla Minus One will be available for purchase and rental on digital storefronts (YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, etc.) in the United States on June 1.

However, currently, there is not an officially confirmed date for when it will stream on United States Netflix. Should it arrive on June 1, as it did for other countries in earlier time zones, fans can expect it to hit the streamer at 3 a.m. ET.

There are also audio dub options for the movie on Netflix worldwide, which presumably will be the same for U.S. users when it releases. Those languages are listed below:

English

Japanese (Original)

Italian

German

French

Spanish (Latin America)

Czech

Filipino

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Toho's decision to have Netflix be Godzilla Minus One's international streamer (instead of going with Amazon Prime Video as it did in Japan) isn't all too surprising considering that the two media companies have already worked together to distribute three Godzilla movies: Planet of the Monsters, City on the Edge of Battle, and The Planet Eater released as an animated trilogy in the late 2010s, with Netflix being the exclusive streamer for all three in many regions outside of Japan.

The official Toho Godzilla X account also shared a poster at 5:00pm ET on May 31, teasing the movie's imminent online release, which can be seen below:

Toho

