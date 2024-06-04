Coming off Netflix's surprise announcement (and subsequent immediate release) for Godzilla Minus One's U.S. streaming debut, the hype surrounding a potential sequel to the kaiju epic has reached a fever pitch.

The Japanese language blockbuster became the object of fascination over the last couple of months, as a North American home release remained off the calendar despite it coming to streaming in its home territory.

That all changed at the start of June, as the Academy Award-winner made a surprise appearance on Netflix around the world (read more about Godzilla Minus One's streaming release here).

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Hype Reaches a Fever Pitch

The excitement surrounding a potential sequel to Godzilla Minus One is percolating online following the movie's surprise North American Netflix release.

Fans are calling for the movie to get a sequel amid its much-hyped streaming release, as the Japanese kaiju film explored a little deeper thematic fodder than some may have expected from a giant monster movie.

As audiences, who may have missed Minus One in theaters, finally got to see the movie, they flocked to social media to share their delight.

Fans like @NuriSanKY shared their love of the film, calling it the "best Godzilla movie [they had] ever seen."

X user @ItsEurb even proposed his idea for a potential sequel, bringing in Godzilla's first-ever on-screen opponent Anguirus in the next movie:

"Finally watched 'Godzilla Minus One.' This should be the start of rebooting the franchise for Toho. Bring in Anguirus for the sequel. He looks like a refreshed version of the original. The story is great. Characters matter to you. I’ve seen about 16 Godzilla films. Maybe the best."

This comes as Toho Co. Ltd has not released a proper sequel for one of its live-action Godzilla movies since 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars, something @TrollanKojima remarked upon in their X review of the film, asking Toho that they "don't blueball [him] like [they] did with Shin Godzilla."

At the time of writing, no Godzilla Minus One sequel has been confirmed by the studio or the filmmakers, but the movie does leave a few doors open for a potential follow-up.

How Likely Is a Sequel to Godzilla Minus One?

While no Godzilla Minus One sequel has been officially announced, it seems highly likely the movie will be followed up on in some way.

Fans may have noticed at the end of the film that Godzilla does not properly die but is sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

Then, as the credits come to an end, fans hear the movie monster's iconic roar one last time, perhaps signaling the titan will be heard from once again.

According to Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki, there has been "no talk of [a sequel] at all," but he hopes he gets the call to come back should Toho want to pursue a second film (as translated from a Japanese interview with HJweb):

"No, no, there's no talk of that at all. But I might be a little sad if someone else is chosen for the next film. If they told me, 'This person will be the director of the next Godzilla film,' I'd think, 'Whaaat?,' and even if they said, 'Please do it,' I'd say, 'Whaaat?'"

He added that if he were to come back for another movie he would "try a sequel to [Minus One]" and would likely "feature an enemy monster:"

"If I were to direct the next film, I would like to try a sequel to this one, but since there have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row, I think the next one will probably have to feature an enemy monster."

At the time of the movie's Netflix release, Yamazaki's next movie is seemingly not a Godzilla film.

In February 2024, he told Collider, "It’s not going to be my next film," but is not counting it out:

"Well, I can tell you it’s not going to be my next film. I already have my next film in development right now that I’m working on. But will it be the one after that? That remains to be seen…"

The Japanese filmmaker continued that should he come back for a sequel he would like to see the world of Minus One he would want time to pass for the characters:

"Hypothetically, if there is a Godzilla sequel, then I would like to date it with how long it’s been in our timeline as to what the characters have gone through. So, if we film it three years from now, I would set it three years from 'Godzilla Minus One.' And I hope that by then Akiko has worked on her acting a little bit."

The stars of the movie have even said they would be up for coming back to the franchise.

In an interview with Express, Sumiko actress Sakura Ando said, "If there’s a sequel, [she would] like to be in it:

"I’m only a small part in it. But, I’m still alive, so I think, if there’s a sequel, I’d like to be in it. But I didn’t get to meet Godzilla in the film, so if there is a sequel I would like to meet and fight Godzilla!"

Given the movie's overall popularity (not just in Japan), as well as its critical acclaim, a sequel seems like it is inevitable. So, fans should not be worried too much about missing out on a potential follow-up.

Godzilla Minus One is streaming now on Netflix.

