With the confirmation of Godzilla Minus One's Blu-ray release date in Japan, American fans are wondering when the movie will come to the U.S.

The Oscar-winning Japanese action epic became one of 2023's biggest critical hits, not just in its home country but around the world.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Minus One served as a darker take on the iconic movie monster, swapping out the classic Western Godzilla giant monster fights for metaphors referencing trauma and post-war Japan.

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Release Revealed

Godzilla Minus One

Following its critically acclaimed run in theaters, the Blu-ray release date for Godzilla Minus One has been officially revealed (at least in its home country of Japan).

As shared by Minus One studio Toho, the physical release of the hit film will hit store shelves in Japan on May 1.

The Blu-ray release of the film will come specially packed in a unique folding box, with the movie on both Blu-ray and DVD, as well as copies of the black and white cut of the movie appropriately titled Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color.

It also comes packed with a special feature disk as well as a commemorative booklet honoring the film.

Blu-raToho Company

This came without any mention of an international release, leaving American fans of the film sitting in waiting for a potential physical release.

When Will the Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray Come to the U.S.?

While no U.S. release date for the Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray has been outlined by Toho or anyone involved with the film, the announcement of its Japanese release might hint at when it will come stateside.

Toho's last Godzilla film, Shin Godzilla, took 132 days for its Japanese Blu-ray release to eventually make its way to North America.

The 2017 kaiju blockbuster first hit store shelves in Japan on March 22 before coming to the U.S. on August 1 of the same year.

If Godzilla Minus One followed a similar release cadence, an international Blu-ray release could be expected sometime in early September.

Using the same Japanese-to-U.S. release window as Shin Godzilla puts Minus One's American Blu-ray release on September 10. This could very well be Godzilla Minus One's exact release date, as new physical releases tend to hit shelves on Tuesdays in North America.

However, there is the possibility fans will not have to wait that long to get their hands on the Minus One physical release.

The movie was a major hit stateside, earning more at the box office than it did in its home country of Japan.

That - along with the positive sentiment around the film following its Oscar win for Best Visual Effects - could expedite the process of bringing the movie's Blu-ray across the Pacific, meaning it could potentially arrive sometime this summer instead.

Godzilla Minus One comes to Blu-ray in Japan on May 1.