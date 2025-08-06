Star Wars Report Reveals Big Plans For Rey’s New Jedi Order Return

Star Wars reportedly has big plans for Daisy Ridley's Rey and the New Jedi Order era. After years of struggles getting a new Star Wars movie off the ground after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm announced three new flicks in 2023. While none of the line-up appears any closer to release than then, one was promised to bring back Daisy Ridley as Rey for the first time since the sequels.

Directed by Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the untitled flick will be set 15 years after Episode IX as Rey, now a Jedi Master, forms a New Jedi Order. Recently, there were reports that the New Jedi Order movie is "temporarily on hold" but notably is "not canceled." The post-sequels flick has already been through multiple writers, with The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi currently attached and Obaid-Chinoy still onboard to direct.

Scooper Daniel Richtman seemingly revealed new details about Star Wars' huge plans for Daisy Ridley's Rey and her New Jedi Order (via Cosmic Marvel). It appears Lucasfilm is aiming to explore the post-sequel trilogy era in a big way, akin to the Mandoverse with Rey at the heart of it all.

The New Jedi Order era will supposedly be structured similarly to the Mandoverse and begin with the upcoming Rey flick, with multiple projects building toward a major event that unites characters from past releases.

While the untitled New Jedi Order flick is being touted as the start of this new era, it won't be the first post-sequel trilogy movie to be released. In May 2027, director Shawn Levy will deliver Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, and one theory suggests it may even tee up Rey's return.

Is Star Wars Planning to Replace the Mandoverse?

Star Wars

As the galaxy far, far away expands into a new era, it's unclear which projects beyond Rey's returning epic will expand on the saga. That said, Lucasfilm is developing a new Star Wars trilogy from X-Men: Dark Phoenix writer Simon Kinberg, which could conceivably take place in the New Jedi Order era.

While Star Wars' next overarching tale will seemingly begin with the New Jedi Order blockbuster, perhaps Starfighter may lead into what's to come. As Starfighter remains on track to shoot this year and release in 2027, this could usher in Star Wars' next era while Lucasfilm struggles to get these other projects off the ground.

The Mandoverse saga has unfolded across multiple Disney+ shows and will soon come to the big screen next year with The Mandalorian & Grogu before culminating in a large-scale crossover movie from Dave Filoni.

One has to wonder whether Lucasfilm is gearing up to switch its primary storytelling era from The New Republic to the New Jedi Order. This could see not just movies but also Disney+ series taking place after The Rise of Skywalker, leaving room for more key players to return, such as John Boyega's Finn.