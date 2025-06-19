Lucasfilm Shelves 1 Major Upcoming Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm has put an upcoming Star Wars movie back on the shelf as the studio prioritizes other projects from the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars has seen a notable lack of film releases since the Skywalker Saga ended in 2019 with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Instead, Lucasfilm has turned to Disney+ for its new Star Wars content, but that hasn't stopped the studio from announcing new Star Wars films; however, very few have made it out of the development phase.

The latest Star Wars story to hit the pause button is Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film, which will include the much-anticipated return of Daisy Ridley's Rey. The movie was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023 and has since stopped and started through the development process. The latest update on the Rey movie comes from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, who reported on his Patreon that the Rey movie is "on hold once again." Richtman reiterated that "the project is not canceled," but is "temporarily on hold."

Lucasfilm

According to Richtman, this is so Lucasfilm can prioritize Shawn Levy and James Mangold's Star Wars movies. Also announced in 2023, Mangold's film will explore the dawn of the Jedi and the origins of the Force. The movie's development slowed after Mangold went on the awards campaign circuit for his film, A Complete Unknown, but now that this is complete, his movie appears to be a priority once more at Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter has quickly been gathering steam as it aims for a 2027 release date, recently gaining cast members Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. This will be the next Star Wars movie to release after 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu, and may even help to set up Rey's return in her new film, which could be part of the reason it is taking precedence over Obaid-Chinoy's movie.

As the Untitled Rey Film hits the shelf again at Lucasfilm, it's in good company. The studio has announced several exciting projects that have hit roadblocks during their development.

All the Star Wars Films in Limbo at Lucasfilm

Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi was announced over five years ago to be working on a Star Wars film, following the director's success on Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit. While Waititi maintained he was working away on it the film, even hiring a co-writer in Krysty Wilson-Cairns. However, in the years since, several of Waititi's projects have come to fruition (Thor: Love and Thunder, Next Goal Wins, Time Bandits), but none of them have been Star Wars-related.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy addressed concerns about Waititi's film at Star Wars Celebration 2025, saying to Screen Rant "Taika's on Taika time" and that "we're going to do it" when the director is ready:

"Taika's on Taika time. All I can tell you is there's no one like him and what he's done up to this point is so unique and so great, and really funny. I've just continually said to him, look, when you feel that you're ready and you can devote the time, we're going to do it."

Kennedy revealed the studio had hired Tony McNamara (The Great) to work with Waititi on the film and maintained that she "hope[s] we get there," but that "in the development process you never quite know."

Rogue Squadron

Patty Jenkins

Rogue Squadron was revealed in a flashy announcement video back in 2020, which featured director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) donning a fighter pilot outfit as she shared what her upcoming Star Wars film meant to her. This remains the only footage filmed for the movie as Rogue Squadron has struggled to make it out of the development stage.

After seemingly departing the film for Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins re-iterated in 2022 that she was committed to making Rogue Squadron. The director then re-signed her contract with Lucasfilm and seemingly turned in a new draft of Rogue Squadron. However, the film is still in development purgatory at the studio as it has not received any more production updates.

Lando

Lucasfilm

Donald Glover's young Lando Calrissian made a splash during his appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, so much so that Lucasfilm quickly commissioned a solo project for the wily smuggler.

Originally intended to be a series on Disney+, the Lando project has since transitioned to being a feature film with Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, working together to write the script. With no recent updates, it appears to be planted firmly on the shelf at Lucasfilm right now.

Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie

Dave Filoni

Dave Filoni is responsible for building out Star Wars' animated universe of projects, including The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which he has now successfully shepherded into the live-action TV universe with Ahsoka and The Mandalorian.

With The Mandalorian transitioning from TV to the big screen in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu, Filoni's Star Wars film (which was announced in 2020) is intended to tie The Mandalorian and Ahsoka universes together into a climactic cinematic event. Filoni's film is likely on hold at Lucasfilm as he finishes Ahsoka Season 2, and the studio waits to see whether The Mandalorian and Grogu is a success before continuing.

Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy

Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson's work on Episode VII: The Last Jedi made him a polarizing director among Star Wars fans, but Lucasfilm appeared happy with the Knives Out creator's work and commissioned a film trilogy from him in 2017. Now, almost eight years later, nothing new has come from Johnson and his proposed trilogy.

In 2022, the director said that they were "still talking about [his Star Wars movie]" but that the delay was mainly due to a scheduling issue, as Johnson prioritized working on his projects Knives Out and Poker Face.

Simon Kinberg's Star Wars Trilogy

Lucasfilm

After the Skywalker Saga seemingly ended with Episode IX, fans were excited to learn in 2024 that Simon Kinberg was on board to write a new Star Wars trilogy, which would apparently consist of Episodes 10-12.

Kennedy confirmed to Deadline earlier in the year that Kinberg's Star Wars project was "rolling fast and furiously," with a draft due in June.