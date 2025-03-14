Star Wars: All 9 Upcoming Movies Now Set to Release

Star Wars hasn't had a new movie in over five years, but Lucasfilm has plenty of theatrical releases in the pipeline.

Lucasfilm has faced massive struggles getting a new Star Wars movie off the ground after wrapping up the sequel trilogy. Numerous projects have been scrapped and many directors have been fired or replaced under Disney.

Every Upcoming Star Wars Movie Breakdown

While only one upcoming Star Wars movie has a release date, at least four more are officially in development and Disney and Lucasfilm have another flag planted on December 17, 2027 for an untitled movie in the galaxy far, far away.

The Mandalorian & Grogu (May 22, 2026)

Star Wars

Despite having wrapped production, The Mandalorian & Grogu is still shrouded in mystery ahead of its May 2026 release. Star Wars' next movie has seemingly replaced The Mandalorian Season 4 to continue the story of Din Djarin and Grogu (although a recent update indicated the Disney+ show could still return).

Jonny Coyne will reprise his role from The Mandalorian as an Imperial Warlord, while Sigourney Weaver (Alien) steps into a mystery role. The Mandalorian & Grogu will also bring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) to Star Wars as the voice of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt.

Shawn Levy & Ryan Gosling's Movie

Star Wars

Hot of the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney is set to double-dip with director Shawn Levy as he tackles his own untitled Star Wars movie. The script is said to be penned by Jonathan Tropper, who previously collaborated with Levy on the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi comedy The Adam Project.

Details on Levy's Star Wars project remain vague, but The Hollywood Reporter stated that three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is in talks for the lead. It added that it will be a "standalone movie" and "unconnected" to the Skywalker Saga, which charted the tale of Anakin, Luke, and Rey Skywalker.

A report from Deadline also noted there is hope Levy's Star Wars movie will go into production as soon as this fall. Having seemingly already begun casting and potentially gearing up to shoot this year, the Deadpool & Wolverine director's Star Wars tale appears the most likely to take the untitled December 17, 2027 date.

If Levy's Star Wars movie is gearing up to film in 2025, an announcement could come at April's Star Wars Celebration in Japan. After all, bringing out Gosling to introduce him as the latest addition to the galaxy would undoubtedly be a shocker.

Dave Filoni's MandoVerse Crossover

Star Wars

Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni will bring the MandoVerse series (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Book of Boba Fett) together for a "climactic story event" that will "culminate" the Disney+ saga on the big screen.

Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn is expected to be the main antagonist of the MandoVerse crossover after seeds for the movie were planted in Ahsoka, where the Chiss villain made his live-action debut.

In terms of who will appear in Filoni's MandoVerse event, insider DanielRPK stated the characters from Skeleton Crew will be involved. Other major players could include Din Djarin, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, and Boba Fett, perhaps along with other key figures in the New Republic era such as Luke Skywalker.

According to DanielRPK (via Cosmic Marvel), Filoni is gearing up to begin filming his Star Wars movie next year, 2026. This could land the MandoVerse crossover releasing in 2028, assuming Shawn Levy lands the December 2027 date.

James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi

James Mangold

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold will travel a long, long, long time ago in the galaxy far, far away with a "Dawn of the Jedi" movie. The flick will chronicle the origins of the Jedi and the early use of the force, taking place around 25,000 years before the rest of the Star Wars saga.

Mangold is writing the script alongside Andor scribe Beau Willimon, juggling the project with his work on Swamp Thing for DC Studios. According to DanielRPK (via World of Reel), Mangold is planning to tackle his historic Star Wars blockbuster next before taking a journey through the swamps of the DCU.

That said, when asked with Deadline about his future projects after A Complete Unknown, Mangold bluntly said, "Working on 'em all, don't know what's next."

It seems even the Logan filmmaker doesn't know which he will tackle next, but as the Star Wars slate may already have its next movies lined up under Shawn Levy and Dave Filoni, the "Dawn of the Jedi" flick could be put on the back burner.

Rey's New Jedi Order Follow-Up

Star Wars

Daisy Ridley will reprise her sequel trilogy role as Rey in a new movie by Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It takes place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey attempting to rebuild the Jedi order.

After the departure of Watchmen's Damon Lindeloff and Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, the "New Jedi Order" movie is currently being written by The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simon Kinberg's Trilogy

Star Wars

X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Simon Kinberg was confirmed in 2024 to be writing and developing a new Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm. While Deadline had heard this may serve as Episodes 10-12 of the Skywalker Saga, other insiders stated this will be the start of a new tale, separate from what came before.

Variety later stated the project is in its "most nascent stage" but is intended to "create a new saga." Regardless, fans shouldn't expect to see these films taking any major steps forward, let alone releasing, anytime soon.

Donald Glover's Lando Solo Outing

Star Wars

While originally conceived as a Disney+ series, Lando Calrissian will lead a new movie from Donald Glover (who played the role in Solo: A Star Wars Story) and his brother Stephen Glover (who was a writer for Atlanta).

Glover noted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal how Star Wars can be "super serious" but he wants to "bring fun" to the franchise with Lando.

Lucasfilm has never confirmed whether Lando will star Glover's younger scoundrel or Billy Dee Williams' older iteration who returned in The Rise of Skywalker.

Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron

Star Wars

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was announced in December 2020 to be developing Rogue Squadron. The movie will "introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots" and "move the saga into the future era of the galaxy:"

"The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

Having long abandoned its original Christmas 2023 release date, the space-piloting blockbuster was once thought to be canceled but after plans for Wonder Woman 3 under Jenkins were abandoned, the project was resurrected.

Jenkins told the Talking Pictures Podcast in May 2024 that she "now [owes] a draft" of Rogue Squadron. She added that she and Lucasfilm need to reach a point where both are "super happy with it" to progress.

Rogue Squadron news has been quiet for some time, but MyTimeToShineHello (an insider with mixed reliability) shared a rumor on X in January that Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine was being eyed for the leading role.

Funnily enough, Pine once teased he had spoken with Jenkins about the "fresh" story of Rogue Squadron after they collaborated on Wonder Woman. While the Star Trek star said nothing pointing to his involvement, perhaps their history of working together could land him a shot at the leading role.

Rian Johnson's Trilogy

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was announced in November 2017 to be developing a new trilogy that he would write and direct. He later told Gizmodo how the trilogy would tell one tale over three movies that would "go someplace new, meet some new folks, tell a new story."

Johnson addressed the long delay to his Star Wars trilogy in 2022, saying "[they're still talking about it" and he "[doesn't] know" when it will progress. But the director was clear his focus was on developing his two Knives Out sequels, the second of which is expected to be released this year on Netflix.

Back then, it appeared the project was put on the back burner until Johnson completed his Knives Out deal with Netflix. As that agreement will be fulfilled later this year, it's unclear whether Johnson's films will be picked back up as multiple new movies and another trilogy under Simon Kinberg are now in the works.

The next Star Wars movie will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22, 2026, but the next Disney+ show is just weeks away from release.