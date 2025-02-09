Disney+ Announces Next Star Wars Show Releasing Next Month

The next Star Wars show to hit Disney+ releases in March, but that is only the beginning for the franchise over the next few months and even years.

This comes several months after an unofficial report saying Star Wars might be reducing its TV output moving forward — a report that could still be true, with so many projects not having release dates attached yet.

Regardless, the franchise's future is bright, even if spread out or reduced from initial announcements, as the lineup of upcoming projects indicates.

Next Star Wars Show to Release in March

Disney+

Disney+ and Star Wars announced that the final episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 will release on Wednesday, March 19.

The episodes will premiere on both Disney+ and Disney Jr., and will follow the Younglings as they help Prince Cyprus protect his home from pirates, according to the announcement.

These final episodes will feature the voices of JeCobi Swain, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Emma Berman, Trey Murphy, Nasim Pedrad, Gunnar Sizemore, and Piotr Michael.

The announcement also mentions the "Fun with Nubs" digital series shorts releasing weekly this month and next, available on StarWarsKids.com.

What's Next for Star Wars Releases?

After Young Jedi Adventures finishes its second season next month, there is plenty more Star Wars for fans to get excited for.

Andor (Season 2)

Disney+

The next live-action Star Wars Disney+ release, Andor's second season is set to premiere on April 22. Season 2 will be the final season of the show, which first debuted in 2022, and will end right where Rogue One picks up.

The season will see the returns of stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, and Genevieve O'Reilly, among others, and will have 12 episodes.

Ahsoka (Season 2)

Disney+

With Dave Filoni revealing that he is hard at work on the second season of Ahsoka last December, there is much excitement surrounding the upcoming return of the series.

Filming for the next installment of the series starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite Clone Wars character is imminent. But, since it has not begun quite yet, it is hard to speculate about when the next installment may finally release.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

StarWars.com

The next Star Wars movie hitting theaters will be 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu, continuing the story from the first three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Filming on the Pedro Pascal-led movie wrapped in early December, and when it releases in 2026, it will be the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Untitled Rey Movie

StarWars.com

Announced in 2023, the untitled Rey-centric Star Wars movie will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will star Daisy Ridley. It has been in the works for a long time, now, and its various production troubles are not proving any easier with time.

As recently as last November, it was reported that Steven Knight left his role writing the movie. The report said that over 18 months, there were more than four different versions of the script and they were met with "nonstop issues and notes."

Dawn of the Jedi

StarWars.com

Dawn of the Jedi is another theatrical Star Wars project in the works, and is to be directed by James Mangold (Logan, A Complete Unknown, upcoming Swamp Thing movie with DC).

Not too much is known about the project, but Mangold has confirmed it will focus on the origin of the force — not necessarily the Jedi, but the force itself. Mangold described it as "going backward—really far backward" in the Star Wars universe.

Untitled Shawn Levy Star Wars Movie

StarWars.com

Of all the ongoing Star Wars projects, Deadpool director Shawn Levy's untitled Star Wars movie is probably the one fans know the least about. There is no known plot, time period, or setting, let alone confirmed characters or new stars.

Still, fans at least know that Jonathan Tropper (who worked with Levy on Netflix's The Adam Project) will be writing the movie, and that Levy and execs like Kathleen Kennedy are excited about it.

