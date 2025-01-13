Disney+’s Animated Star Wars Future Gets Exciting Update (Report)

A new report claimed Lucasfilm has big plans for more animated Star Wars stories on Disney+.

Star Wars Developing New Animated Projects for Disney+

According to a post on Patreon from insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is developing two new animated Star Wars series for Disney+.

Since around 2008, Star Wars has held a steady track of having a flagship 3D-animated series releasing new episodes every year:

The Clone Wars (Seasons 1-6): October 2008 - March 2014

(Seasons 1-6): October 2008 - March 2014 Rebels : August 2014 - March 2018

: August 2014 - March 2018 Resistance : October 2018 - January 2020

: October 2018 - January 2020 The Clone Wars (Season 7): February 2020 - May 2020

(Season 7): February 2020 - May 2020 The Bad Batch: May 2021 - May 2024

In the wake of The Bad Batch's series finale, Star Wars has been left without a project to carry the flag, although there are still some smaller animated projects running at Disney+ in the galaxy far, far away.

Regarding the ongoing animated series, the anthology series Visions will return for Season 3 in 2025 with new stories from studios worldwide, while the child-oriented Young Jedi Adventures will deliver the second half of Season 2.

Disney+ also released two six-episode anthology shorts, Tales of the Jedi in October 2022 and Tales of the Empire in May 2024. Whether Lucasfilm is developing a third Tales of the Jedi season is unclear.

Star Wars hasn't gone a year since 2008 without a main animated series, so it wouldn't be surprising to see one of these projects surface this year.

4 Star Wars Animated Series That Could Release Next

Star Wars

Dave Filoni, who created The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Tales, is entangled in building the MandoVerse on Disney+. Fortunately, his work on live-action Star Wars hasn't stopped Filoni from remaining involved on the animated front, and he ought to play a part in whatever comes next.

The MandoVerse Comes to Animation

Since The Bad Batch got underway in recent years, the MandoVerse has become the top focus for Star Wars on Disney+, with four live-action series already released and its first theatrical blockbuster arriving next year.

Until now, the MandoVerse has only been explored in live-action, telling stories between the original and sequel trilogies. However, as Filoni has played a key role in exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era and creating Star Wars' animated projects, a 3D-animated series around that timeline could be in the cards.

A lengthy animated series could help with extra world-building for the MandoVerse, perhaps centering around the New Republic with room for characters such as Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka, Ezra, and more to appear.

Exploring Star Wars' Ancient Years

Daniel Richtman, who initially reported Star Wars' plans for two new animated series, also stated on Patreon that Lucasfilm is developing a show in the Knights of the Old Republic era, thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars had trouble with its High Republic-set series, The Acolyte, as its expensive budget and "cost structure" prevented a Season 2 renewal.

Lucasfilm may try to avoid the same mistake with upcoming historic projects set in the Old or High Republic eras by telling those tales in cheaper animated form.

The Galactic Civil War Continues

While The Clone Wars led to Order 66 and the start of the Galactic Civil War, Rebels and The Bad Batch explored that era as two vastly different groups fought back against the Empire's reign.

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced the Hidden Path as a group helping smuggle Jedi and Force-sensitives across the galaxy before the underground network returned in Jedi: Survivor (read more about the upcoming Jedi 3 game).

The Hidden Path would open the doors to many ongoing animation stories and allow many familiar Jedis and other characters to appear.

Tales of the...?

Star Wars has now released two six-episode seasons of animated anthology shorts, Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire. Each season has three episodes spotlighting one character, with Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Barriss Offee, and Morgan Elsbeth starring in Tales.

Lucasfilm may be developing further seasons of Tales, perhaps focusing on more Jedis and Empire-loyal characters or turning attention to another group in the Star Wars galaxy, such as the Bounty Hunters or Sith.

All of Star Wars' animated series are streaming on Disney+.