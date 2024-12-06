Dave Filoni Reveals Which Star Wars Project He Is Working On Next

Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni is a busy man and seems to already have his next Star Wars project lined up.

Filoni and the Star Wars brand seem to be stacking up quite the next couple of years of titles. The franchise recently debuted its Stranger Things in space streaming story, Skeleton Crew, and is finally set to get back to theaters with the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie.

While the Mando film (which was written by Filoni and his Mandalorian creative partner Jon Favreau) is still more than a year away, production on the project seems to be ramping down as filming comes to a close, leaving Filoni's plate fairly clear, an exciting prospect for fans of the Star Wars creator.

Dave Filoni's Next Project Is Set

Ahsoka

Appearing at the Skeleton Crew premiere event at Disneyland, Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni pulled the curtain back on what Star Wars title he is going to work on next.

Talking with Extra TV, Filoni revealed that filming work is done on his current title in the Lucasian canon, the long-awaited Mandalorian and Grogu movie, allowing him to move fully over to Ahsoka Season 2.

"I'm so well into [Ahsoka Season 2]," he remarked, teasing that he is the "single writer" on the project and that filming is "coming up:"

"I’m so well into ['Ahsoka' Season 2] as well. I’ve been writing it. I’m still the single writer on it. So I’m enjoying doing that, but it’s a challenge of course. Working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure that it’s all going to come out in a way that is exciting for fans. I know that they’re interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1 go. I’m pretty happy with it. We’ll see…It’s my next thing [to work on]. It’s coming up."

Filoni famously was the single writer who worked on Ahsoka Season 1. Fans of the beloved Star Wars creator will surely be happy to hear he will be back at the helm, penning the scripts himself yet again.

Ahsoka Season 2 was first announced back in January 2024, but news on the follow-up has remained scarce. That was until recently when whispers started making the rounds that the show was getting set for a potential filming date sometime in 2025.

When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Be Released?

These comments from Dave Filoni are the first big news fans have gotten on Ahsoka Season 2 for months, but it is exciting to know that it is now priority number one for the renowned creator.

This lines up with rumors that the series is getting set to shoot in 2025, meaning the Star Wars faithful are about to be in for a whole lot more Ahsoka news soon.

However, a specific release timing for the series remains a massive question mark on the board for Star Wars.

Recent reports have indicated that Disney and Lucasfilm are in the middle of a revaluation of their Star Wars streaming strategy, something that, if true, will affect Ahsoka greatly.

This new strategy is said to include "only one live-action series per year starting in 2025," which is in line with a greater initiative at Disney to, in the words of CEO Bob Iger, "[spend] less" while "making less."

If that is the case, then that all-but-confirms Ahsoka will not be released at any time in 2025, as Andor Season 2 is already set to hit the service in April.

Then, that pushes Ahsoka's second (and possibly final season) to 2026. it really could fall anywhere in the 2026 calendar outside of May/June (as Lucasfilm will assumedly not want to set on the toes of The Mandalorian and Grogu).

If filming on Ahoksa can start sometime in the first half of 2025, then a release roughly a year after that start feels about right — Season 1 was released in August 2024, 14 months after principal photography began.

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.