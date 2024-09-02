Star Wars fans have a thrilling new update on when Ahsoka Season 2 may begin filming thanks to an update from one of its leading stars.

January 2024 saw Ahsoka renewed for a second season after Rosario Dawson kicked off her long-awaited solo series in August 2023. Lucasfilm CEO Dave Filoni is confirmed to return after creating the solo series for the popular character he first introduced in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The last season ended with Ahsoka and multiple other characters stuck on Peridea, even further away than usual from the core galaxy far, far away. But with so much currently in development under Disney and Lucasfilm, the question of when these new episodes could debut is a bit of a mystery.

Speaking in a panel at Dragon Con 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordozzo (the actress behind Sabine Wren) gave an update on the timing for Season 2.

According to Bordozzo, filming for Ahsoka Season 2 will commence once filming ends for The Mandalorian and Grogu. This film is the next theatrical release for Lucasfilm, and it will hit theaters on May 22, 2026.

As announced at the 2024 D23 Expo on August 10, the film just began shooting a short time before that event, meaning it is still early in that film's production schedule.

Considering how little of filming has been completed for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the movie's production will most likely run until close to the end of 2024. Considering Dave Filoni is deeply involved with both projects, he should have plenty on his plate to complete before moving into Ahsoka Season 2.

Additionally, Bordozzo mentioned she would not be able to attend Dragon Con 2025 because it will conflict with filming Ahsoka Season 2.

Since Dragon Con takes place in late August, that means Ahsoka Season 2 filming will be taking place sometime Summer 2025, and potentially run into early Fall.

When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Release on Disney+?

As of writing, only Andor Season 2 is scheduled to be released in 2025. If filming for Ahsoka finishes by the end of the summer, chances are good that Lucasfilm would make this series release in sometime in 2026.

Fans may not get many more details on this new season for some time with The Mandalorian and Grogu still deep in production. However, considering the epic cliffhanger on which Season 1 ended, anticipation is high to see this story continue.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.