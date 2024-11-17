Ahsoka Season 2 Update Reveals New Release Projection

We've got a new Disney+ release projection for Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2 thanks to a recent filming update.

Ahsoka's cast members did not hold back their excitement when Season 2 was confirmed, as they have the chance to keep their Star Wars spin-off alive. Rosario Dawson leads the way in the show as the live-action take on Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars has slowed down with content in recent months, particularly on the live-action front, with 2024 only delivering The Acolyte in June and Skeleton Crew in December. What that means for Ahsoka has been unclear, but now, there appear to be signs of life for the former Jedi warrior.

Release Projection for Ahsoka Season 2

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via his Patreon account), Disney and Lucasfilm have a plan for production and filming for Ahsoka Season 2.

Richtman reported that Rosario Dawson's show will begin shooting in the United Kingdom starting in April 2025.

This lines up with a quote from Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who teased she would be filming for Ahsoka Season 2 after production on The Mandalorian and Grogu ends, which is, as of writing, ongoing.

She also hinted that she would be missing Dragon Con 2025 because of filming, with the con taking place between August 28 and September 1.

For perspective, Ahsoka Season 1 started filming in May 2022 and wrapped in October 2022 before its August 2023 release. This marked a 15-month gap between the start of production and the season's release on Disney+.

Should Season 2 follow a similar path, the projection is that the new episodes will be ready to hit Disney+ sometime in Summer 2026.

What Could Happen in Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 1 introduced fans to a new galaxy containing the planet Peridea, changing the game for the entire franchise. This took the story beyond the usual galaxy far, far away as Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang look to find a way back home.

While that will be a central plot point early in the season, a major change headed for Season 2 will come with the character of Baylan Skoll, originally played by the late Ray Stevenson.

Rumors have hinted at Ahsoka Season 2 revisiting Baylan from where he left off in Season 1, with concept art showing him standing near the same stone figure where he was last seen. This almost confirms the role will be recast after Stevenson's tragic passing, which is a development fans are sure to follow.

Considering how far out Season 2 is, there are sure to be plenty of other unforeseen developments revealed over the next couple of years for Ahsoka.

However, with The Mandalorian and Grogu also being released in 2026, that film could tease Ahsoka's next steps following her interactions with both title characters.

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming in full on Disney+.