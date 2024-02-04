Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll played a major role in Season 1 of Ahsoka, and the character may be brought back when the Star Wars Disney+ series returns.

Baylan Skoll was featured throughout Ahsoka Season 1 as a Jedi-turned-dark in search of something better for himself and his apprentice, Shin Hati.

Many fans praised Stevenson's performance in the role, but due to the actor's tragic passing, there are questions about if Baylan will return in future Star Wars projects, particularly Ahsoka Season 2.

Was Baylan Skoll's Return Already Confirmed?

Star Wars officially confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter) that Ahsoka will return for Season 2 by sharing a piece of concept art of Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren.

Star Wars

However, in the drawing, Ahsoka and Sabine are standing on the outstretched hand of a statue of the Father, seemingly the same stone figure Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll was seen on in the final episode of Season 1.

This reveal teases that Season 2 of Ahsoka will likely center on Ahsoka and Sabine following Baylan as he searches for the greater power that he sensed on Peridea.

Since Baylan and his quest will likely directly influence the events of Season 2, this new piece of concept art could have confirmed that the character will, in fact, return.

If true, that means Star Wars will have to recast the character of Baylan.

The concept art also included writing on it that read, "The story continues..." This further suggests that the end of Season 1, which featured Baylan potentially in search of something connected to the Mortis gods, will be a major plotline of Season 2.

Who Will Play Baylan Skoll in Season 2?

It will be next to near-impossible for Star Wars to find someone to replace Ray Stevenson in the role of Baylan Skoll. Many believed Stevenson completely embodied the former Jedi and, at the same time, made it to where no one could see anyone but him as the character.

However, there are a couple of names that not only resemble Stevenson but are also able to exude the same emotion and on-screen presence as the late actor.

One popular actor that some have suggested play Baylan in Season 2 of Ahsoka is Russell Crowe, who has had one of the most illustrious careers in all of Hollywood.

Another potential actor who could do the role of Baylan justice is Graham McTavish, who has played in many big-name fantasy/sci-fi franchises such as House of the Dragon, The Hobbit, and Netflix's The Witcher.

McTavish also sports a striking resemblance to Stevenson and is often able to command viewers' respect and attention when on-screen, just like Stevenson did in Ahsoka.

Gerard Butler is yet another name that some fans have lobbied for to replace Stevenson. Butler's acting credits include movies like 300 and The Phantom of the Opera, proving that he has an incredible range.

Butler also looks and sounds similar to Stevenson, and also has a lot of experience in action films and fight choreography, making him perfect for lightsaber combat and important physical scenes.

Ahsoka Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.