Ahsoka star Ray Stevenson is responsible for one of the changes Star Wars made for his character, Baylan Skoll.

Four episodes into Ahsoka on Disney+, and Baylan Skoll may just be the series' most compelling character so far.

Not only is the late Ray Stevenson's performance a masterclass in presence and restraint, but his former Jedi Knight past, relationship with apprentice Shin Hati, and lack of a full-on Sith status have fans asking questions.

One of the most obvious signs that Baylan Skoll isn't your typical baddie is his orange-red lightsaber blade; and while fans are still waiting for answers, Lucasfilm revealed Stevenson's influence on his character's signature weapon.

Ray Stevenson Changed His Ahsoka Lightsaber

Star Wars

At the Walt Disney Studios Showcase during Destination D23, Ahsoka's prop master, Josh Roth, revealed that Ray Stevenson "wanted to do something very special" for his lightsaber.

In a video posted online, Josh Roth explained that after Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang designed the saber, he and his team adjusted the design accordingly to make it work as a prop.

However, according to Roth, Stevenson had his own request and "wanted to change the pommel:"

"Ray wanted to do something very special for this. And he wanted to change the pommel. We changed the pommel working with both Doug and Dave and were able to implement a creative choice that Ray had."

For reference, a lightsaber pommel is the end cap of a lightsaber hilt. While it's only a small part of the saber, lightsaber pommels vary by shape, design, and color.

Some happen to include a ring to hang on the user's belt, as in the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber and Luke Skywalker's green saber from Return of the Jedi.

The following is a close-up look at Baylan Skoll's lightsaber hilt shared via Gizmodo:

Gizmodo

Roth acknowledged that Stevenson's customization makes this "a very, very special saber" as it includes "a creative influence from Ray himself:"

"And for me now, this makes this a very, very special saber. Because not only does it have Dave Filoni's influence, Doug Chiang's influence, and my influence, it also has a creative influence from Ray himself. So it's very special to me."

The Meaning Behind Baylan Skoll's Lightsaber Change

So why did Ray Stevenson want to change his lightsaber pommel?

Since Josh Roth didn't provide that additional context, it's possible that the reason is rooted in Baylan Skoll's untold backstory.

After all, like Baylan, Ahsoka Tano is no Jedi, and her double lightsabers are both unique and with a story of their own. Maybe Stevenson wanted something from his character's past reflected in his saber as well.

It's also just as possible that Stevenson requested the change for something far simpler, such as utility or ease of use.

Whether fans will ever learn the reason remains to be seen. Regardless, Baylan Skoll's lightsaber is yet another way Ray Stevenson contributed to this fan-favorite character and who's also becoming a huge part of the actor's own legacy.

Therefore, just as Roth noted, Baylan Skoll's saber hilt will always be special because it includes "a creative influence from Ray himself."

The first four episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+; new episodes drop on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.