DCU Fans Have Evidence That James Gunn Already Cast His Batman

DCU fans are convinced that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has already made his choice for who will play the franchise's new Batman. The subject of casting the DCU's Bruce Wayne actor is still a hot topic nearly three years after Gunn and Peter Safran were announced to take over the new DC Universe. However, considering recent rumors and speculation, one man seems to have a leg up on the competition for this highly sought-after role.

Online speculation has fans believing that 1923 star Brandon Sklenar is on his way to being cast as the DCU's Batman. As Robert Pattinson prepares for his second The Batman movie, Gunn assures fans that Pattinson and Matt Reeves' universe will remain separate from the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters story. While reports teased that DC Studios is still in the early stages of casting the role, Sklenar is becoming a frontrunner for the Caped Crusader.

Batman is expected to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold, directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti. While no other personnel details are confirmed, the film is expected to introduce most of the Bat-family and focus heavily on the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian. The Brave and the Bold does not have a confirmed release date.

6 Reasons Fans Believe James Gunn Already Knows Brandon Sklenar Will Be DCU's Batman

James Gunn Praised Sklenar's Work in 1923

Brandon Sklenar is perhaps best known for his recent work on 1923, a spin-off of Yellowstone in which he plays Spencer Dutton, James and Margaret Dutton's son. James Gunn admitted to being a fan of Sklenar's work on the highly acclaimed series.

On the official after-show podcast for Peacemaker, Gunn shared that he "was watching 1923 last night" when he recorded the podcast over the summer of 2025. He also shared that he enjoyed Sklenar's performance in the show earlier in the year, hinting that the actor may have been on Gunn's radar for some time before casting for Batman.

Sklenar Fits Age Range Established by James Gunn

James Gunn discussed wanting to line up the core members of the Justice League in terms of their ages in real life, which would help keep them close to the same age in-universe as well. Superman star David Corwenswet is the only member of the Justice League confirmed for the DCU, and he celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 8, 2025.

Sklenar would fit this strategy perfectly, turning 35 on June 26, 2025. This could allow Gunn to make Bruce Wayne slightly older than Clark Kent by a few years if he wanted, and that age could be adjusted up or down to fit whatever story Gunn intends to develop for the Caped Crusader.

Sklenar Already Working Toward Getting Into 'Superhero Shape'

For the most part, superhero roles demand physical fitness beyond what is required for a regular movie role. Interestingly, this appears to be what Brandon Sklenar is pushing toward, as of a recent 2025 update.

On July 25, 2025, Wesley Wilson (Sklenar's trainer) posted a picture on Instagram of himself with a shirtless Sklenar, showing the actor with massive shoulders and six-pack abs. He also posted the following caption, teasing that he was training Sklenar "for his biggest role yet," further hinting that Sklenar may be in line to play Bruce Wayne:

"Training one of my best friends for his biggest role yet has been a fucking blast. We pushed through the hard days and maximized the good. This is the result of showing up day after day for months and months. Hitting 2+ hour grueling workouts and eating enough elk and salmon to feed a freaking village. 'If you can you should.' Love you B"

While there is no indication that this transformation is for Batman, it would not be far-fetched if that were the case.

Batman Described as 'Dream Role' By Sklenar

More than any other actor who has been fan-cast as James Gunn's Batman, Sklenar is far from nonchalant about his desire to take on the challenge. In fact, Sklenar openly stated that he would be more than open to being the next actor to play Batman.

Speaking with The Movie Podcast in February 2025 while promoting 1923 Season 2, Sklenar proclaimed that he "would crush that role" and would "love to do it if it ever happens." He also spoke on Batman being his "favorite comic book since [he] was a child" and that it has "secretly been [his] forever dream to be Batman." Should he be cast, this would assure fans that Sklenar would put forth no less than his best effort to do the character right, following in the footsteps of stars like Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and more.

Sklenar Has Not Denied Batman Casting Rumors

Sklenar has been at the center of casting rumors for Batman throughout 2025, even if Gunn and co. have kept details on the casting process close to the vest. Further fueling the fire on Sklenar already being cast is that the actor has done nothing to quell the rumors or deny that they are true.

Per @ViewpointGeek on X, a fan expressed their hope to see Sklenar play Batman and spoke on how much the DC fan base wants to see this happen. In response, Sklenar sent back a bat emoji, playing into the idea of him being cast.

Former Sklenar Co-Stars Pushing for Casting as Batman (Blake Lively)

While Skelenar has been vocal about his hope to join the DCU as Batman, he has gotten support from various sources. Some of that support comes from those who have previously worked with Sklenar, especially recently.

Courtesy of @ViewpointGeek on X, actress Blake Lively commented on one of Sklenar's Instagram posts, saying she had heard the chatter about him being cast as Batman. Volunteering him for the role, she spoke on James Gunn knowing "how to give the people what they need" and said Sklenar being cast as Batman fit that bill: