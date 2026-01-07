Star Wars Will Reportedly Expand Into 1 New Genre In Future Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm is reportedly planning to take Star Wars into a new genre on Disney+. Star Wars may have started life on the big screen as a space opera in the '70s with the original trilogy under George Lucasfilm, but, for better or worse, Disney+ has taken the galaxy far, far away into many new genres. From political spy thriller Andor to coming-of-age adventure Skeleton Crew, the sci-fi universe has been used as a vehicle to tell vastly ranging stories for streaming.

A recent report from scooper Daniel Richtman confirmed that Lucasfilm is planning to take Star Wars into a brand new genre, as a horror series is now in the works for Disney+ (via Cosmic Marvel). It's unclear how far along in development the mystery show is, nor what creators are behind its inception.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy confirmed that a Star Wars horror project is "in the works" in April 2025 in an interview with Business Insider. The latest report from Richtman finally clarifies that this project will take the form of a Disney+ series.

It should be noted that it doesn't currently appear that Gilroy himself is involved with the project, as he is focused on his cellist drama Behemoth!, starring Pedro Pascal, after turning down a major exclusivity deal with Disney.

This Star Wars Book Reveals the Perfect Horror Story for Disney+

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm may never have told a Star Wars horror story on the big or small screen, but that's not to say they don't exisit in expanded media. Most famously, author Joe Schreiber was behind the non-canon novel Death Troopers, which saw an Imperial crew enter an abandoned Star Destroyer with a zombie-like virus aboard.

One has to wonder if the zombie virus in the galaxy far, far away may be the premise for this mystery Disney+ series, allowing Lucasfilm to capitalize on the massive success of Marvel Zombies with its own sci-fi spin.

A horror series centered around Darth Vader could also be truly terrifying, perhaps framing him as a slasher villain in a rebel base. That said, it's tough to imagine Lucasfilm being willing to take that risk with its most famous character.

Of course, there is also the question of whether Lucasfilm would be willing to take a true risk with its horror series in making it TV-MA (equivalent to R-rated). Such a decision would certainly be a shock, given it has yet to step beyond the TV-14 rating of Andor, meaning fans probably shouldn't hold their breath.