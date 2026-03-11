Daredevil’s New Logo Gets Its Own Trailer For Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a brand-new 15-second spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and the main element and focus of the footage was the new logo that will be displayed in the upcoming installment. Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) received a new suit for the coming season of Daredevil: Born Again, and on the chest portion of the suit sits a unique logo made up of two Ds to signify the hero's name. Marvel has put a lot of emphasis on this new symbol, as it has been showcased on multiple official posters for Born Again Season 2, and now, it has popped up as the center point of new marketing material.

The official Marvel Studios X account recently shared a new spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and it is clear the creative team wants the audience to pay a lot of attention to the new Daredevil logo. As soon as the footage begins, the logo is in the center of the screen, and it stays there until the very end.

Marvel Television

Specifically, the spot features the same logo in different fonts. For example, when the spot first starts, the logo has a more traditional look in a serif font.

Marvel Television

The logo then continuously moves closer to the screen until the camera seemingly goes through it, but right when that version of the logo disappears, another one appears.

Marvel Television

Once again, the new logo is in the center of the screen and seems fairly far away. Notably, this one looks to be spray-painted in a simple manner, as there are some drops of paint running off the bottom of the logo.

Marvel Television

Like the first logo, this one also continuously gets closer and closer to the screen until the camera passes through it.

The spot then repeats the first logo that was seen, in exactly the same manner, before switching back to the spray-painted one.

Marvel Television

Throughout the rest of the footage, one of those two logos is always visible, and they swap back and forth until the spot is over.

There is actually footage from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 playing during the trailer, but the logos are seemingly the main focus.

Marvel Television

For example, one shot showcases Daredevil busting through a wall, but it is easy to miss what is actually going on in the footage because it is easier to focus on the logo. In a sense, it almost seems like a hypnosis method, where the viewer can't help but stare at the logo in a trance.

Marvel Television

The two logos that are featured in the spot are vastly different from one another, but also the same. Technically, they are the same symbol and represent the same thing, but one is neat and professional while the other is a bit more sloppy and relaxed.

The full new spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 can be seen below:

What Do the Two New Daredevil Logos Represent?

As mentioned, the new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 spots include two different styles of the same logo. It is possible that they each represent a side of the character that will be explored in the upcoming installment.

For instance, the serif version of the logo that looks as though it has been stylized and types out carefully could represent the calculated, methodical side of Daredevil. This version of the crime-fighter plans his moves out, makes pre-determined decisions based on evidence, and tends to be more of a traditional superhero.

The other logo, however, looks to be spray-painted and a bit more sloppy. This one represents the other half of Daredevil; the side of him that gets in the trenches and fights purely off of instict and grit. It represents a more violent entity buried in his subconscious that only surfaces in dire circumstances. It is the vigilante, while the other is the superhero.

It is clear that Marvel Studios is teasing that viewers will be seeing two different versions of Daredevil in Born Again Season 2. How much each will be on display remains to be seen. However, if Kingpin is as dangerous as he seems to be, Matt will have to tap into the more tenacious and less careful version of himself.