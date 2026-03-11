Star Wars Announces Return of 9 Andor Characters In 2026's ‘Reign of the Empire’

Star Wars officially announced a new prequel novel that brings back several Andor characters, which includes the likes of Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Kleya Marki. Andor ended its run on Disney+ in May 2025, completing the story of Cassian Andor before his game-changing mission to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While the show completed its two-season story, Star Wars already confirmed that Cassian Andor will return in 2026 in a prequel comic set before the events of Rogue One. And now, it seemed that more characters will join him, but in another project.

Star Wars (via io9) confirmed that an Andor prequel, Reign of the Empire: Edge of the Abyss, is set to be released later this year and it will follow several characters from the Disney+ series one year before the events of Season 1.

Written by New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Roanhorse, Edge of the Abyss follows the story of rebel cells and leaders across the galaxy as they try to derail the Empire's plans, but the stakes became higher when a member of Saw Gerrera's cell is captured by the regime.

The official cover art of Edge of Abyss can be seen below, with Saw Gerrera at the forefront while also including a surprise appearance from a young Princess Leia Organa:

Aside from Saw Gerrera, the prequel novel is also confirmed to bring back major Andor characters, such as Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, and many more. With no Season 3 set in stone for Andor, the return of these characters provides another opportunity for fans to learn more about them.

Reign of the Empire: Edge of the Abyss is set to be released in bookstores nationwide on September 15.

Every Andor Character Returning In Star Wars' 2026 Prequel Book

Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma is one of the pivotal characters in Andor Season 2, standing up to the Empire while she held a seat in the Senate. Throughout the two seasons, Mothma became the institutional face of the rebellion, emphasizing that a movement like the Rebel Alliance needs someone who can move money and maintain a semblance of legitimacy as she plays the long game within the confines of the Senate.

In the upcoming prequel novel, it is widely expected that more of her secret orchestrations to push the Rebellion into something greater will be chronicled.

Saw Gerrera

While figures like Mon Mothma and Bail Organa represent how the Rebellion works discreetly, Saw Gerrera is the clear opposite because of his extremist ways of driving a point home to the Empire by taking violent measures to carry out his goals.

Edge of Abyss will push Gerrera to the forefront (and to the limit) because the novel's official synopsis confirmed that a member of his cell will be captured by the Empire, which could force him to embrace a "whatever it takes" approach to save his comrade.

Bail Organa

There is no denying that Bail Organa is a cornerstone figure in the Star Wars universe, considering that Andor showed how Organa can be a high-society leader that can still support the Rebellion discreetly without abandoning his position (unlike Mon Mothma at the end of Andor Season 2).

Bail Organa can be seen with his adoptive daughter, Leia Organa, in Edge of Abyss' official cover art, indicating that more of their dynamic will be explored in the prequel novel.

Kleya Marki

Kleya Marki is a fan-favorite character from Andor's lineup mainly due to her impressive growth across the two-season run of the series. Kleya served as the operational and moral core of Luthen's Network before Season 2 revealed that she was actually Luthen's more dominant partner who eventually pushed him toward total commitment to the cause of the Rebellion.

While details about her role in Edge of Abyss are still unknown, it is expected to focus on Kleya's continued efforts to run Luthen's Network for the Rebellion.

Luthen Rael

Luthen Rael was deemed by many as the main catalyst or the hidden coordinator when it came to connecting isolated rebel cells across the galaxy during the peak of the Empire's powers.

Although Luthen died at the end of Andor Season 2, fans will get to uncover more of the character's efforts in engineering the early version of the Rebellion in Edge of Abyss.

Anto Kreegyr

Anto Kreegyr is seen by many as a crucial rebel leader in Andor Season 1, but he only appeared as a hologram figure that was shown to Bix Caleen during her ISB interrogation. In the Star Wars universe, Anto is a former Separatist who runs his own independent rebel cell and doesn't seemingly care over oversight from the proper Rebellion channels.

Given that his appearance was limited to a hologram display in Andor Season 1, Edge of Abyss will finally provide fans a proper deep dive with the character in this prequel story set before the events of the show, giving them a chance to learn why the character built a strong reputation.

Perrin Fertha

Perrin Fertha is Mon Mothma's husband in Andor whose personal life took a drastic turn after his wife decided to leave everything behind for the sake of rebellion. Edge of Abyss could finally give Perrin the long overdue spotlight, showing more of his luxury-loving ways that made him unbearable and untrustworthy in the eyes of Mon.

Leida Mothma

Leida Mothma is the teenage daughter of Mon Mothma and Perrin Fertha who was forced into a fixed marriage with another wealthy family for Mon to secure untraceable funds from a shady financier named Davo Sculdun. Leida was essentially "sacrificed" into a marriage that she doesn't like to ensure that the financial capacity of the rebel operations will prosper and continue.

Edge of Abyss could show more of her personal life with her parents before her eventual marriage to Sculdun's son.

Nisus Osar

Nisus Osar was an Imperial bureaucrat in Andor Season 2 who played a major hand in the buildup for the Ghorman Massacre that took countless lives. Edge of Abyss is already confirmed to explore a story in Ghorman, and it seemed that Osar's involvement in the eventual massacre that took place years later began even before the events of Season 1.