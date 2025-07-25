Andor Showrunner Reveals If Season 3 Was Ever Considered

While Andor is officially ending with Season 2, fans have long wondered if there was ever a chance for more. In a recent interview, series creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy addressed whether a third season was ever on the table. The prequel series, which explores Cassian Andor's journey leading up to Rogue One, took a dramatic turn in how it told its story during Season 2, jumping one year every three episodes.

While Andor was originally envisioned as a sprawling five-season epic, Gilroy has made it clear that a third season was never truly in the cards. During a recent appearance on The Rogue Ones podcast, Gilroy broke down the creative and logistical reasons why the Star Wars series ultimately streamlined its story into just two tightly constructed seasons.

When asked directly if a third season was ever seriously mapped out, Gilroy quickly shut down the idea: "Nah." He recalled that once the idea came about to show "four blocks in four years," there was no going back:

"Nah, once we went from– we went right from 5 [seasons] to 2 [seasons]. Once we got rid of five, it was like, 'Oh my God.' And it just… it was just so evident. It was like, 'Oh my God, it's sitting here right in front of us. We have four blocks in four years. Like why wouldn't we just do that?' It just laid out perfectly for that."

Andor

He did explain that initially, the team was "freaking out" as the story seemed best fit for five seasons total, but eventually they decided on the "elegant" format of one year per block:

"No, but we were freaking out, because we couldn't realize we couldn't do the five seasons. But our show is organized around four blocks of three. And it's like, 'Wow, we're supposed to cover four more years and we have four blocks. What if we just did, one would be a year and that just seems so elegant.'"

Gilroy also pointed out that the costs and logistics of extending Andor further may not have been sustainable: "I'm not sure anybody would have paid for another season that scale."

"And I'll just– I mean, honest to God, I don't think, I'm not sure anybody would have paid for another season that scale. I'm not sure what it would have cost, because it always costs more."

He also then praised the group effort of making the two seasons as best as they could be, "If you know that there's a finish line, it's just so much easier to run, you know?"

"I'm not sure if the show didn't come together the way it came together, because people knew that they were going to a goal line, the crew, the team, the effort. If you know that there's a finish line, it's just so much easier to run, you know?"

In the end, the decision to tell Cassian Andor's full story in just two seasons came down to both creative clarity and practical necessity, but it also unlocked something deeper in Gilroy's creative process. Season 2 leads directly into the events of Rogue One, allowing the series to conclude with purpose and precision.

More importantly, Andor became successful because of Gilroy's lifelong passion for revolutionary history. As he put it, the show was "the opportunity to use all the self-education I'd done over 40 years on history," drawing from seismic moments like the Russian, French, and Haitian revolutions.

While Andor won't receive a third season, the show ended on a high note. Bringing Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and more together for a gripping duo of seasons, the Disney+ show managed to craft an emotional story that produced some of the highest-rated episodes in Star Wars history.

Could Cassian Andor Ever Return in a Star Wars Project?

Star Wars

The short answer is no; Cassian Andor's story is complete. With Andor Seasons 1 and 2 leading directly into Rogue One, and his death in that film, there's no narrative room for a continuation.

However, the Andor finale did shift how fans view Cassian's introduction in Rogue One. In the series, Cassian learns about the Empire's superweapon ahead of time, creating what appears to be a contradiction when he seems surprised by Tivik's intel in the movie.

Some took this as a retcon, but it may simply highlight Cassian's skills as a spy. He could be playing dumb to verify Tivik's information or coax out more details. Rather than breaking canon, it adds a layer of strategy and deception to a familiar scene.

In the end, Andor doesn't set up more story, it deepens the one we already know. Still, fans shouldn’t rule out future appearances from Cassian in Star Wars books or comics, where he's popped up before following Rogue One's 2016 release.