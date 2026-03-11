DC Returns To Jason Momoa’s Aquaman With Hero’s New ‘Emperor’ Design

DC Comics officially revealed a brand-new design for Aquaman that takes a page from Jason Momoa's DCEU version of the character. DC has been expanding their stories with the introduction of the DC K.O. event that brought together heroes and villains across the Multiverse to determine who would eventually become the champion known as King Omega. Following the ending of the crossover event which ended with Superman channeling both Omega and Alpha energy to become the true champion, the aftermath saw the Multiverse regain a sense of normalcy, with stories focused on other major heroes like Aquaman.

DC Comics officially revealed Emperor Aquaman #15, showcasing the Atlantean hero's new look after the DC K.O. event that brings back Jason Momoa's Aquaman design of arm and shoulder tattoos that first took center stage in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

This "Emperor" design was clearly a major departure from the more clean cut look, designed by artist Jeremy Adams and can be seen below, that Aquaman took prior to DC K.O. Event.

This new era is essentially a striking homage to Momoa's rugged, tattooed warrior vibe, serving as a reminder of Aquaman's triumph in the big screen and in the larger DCEU.

Emperor Aquaman #15 follows an unusual story of Aquaman's personalities being split in half: a young boy and an older version that seemingly embodies his future self.

While the young Arthur Curry represents the innocence of a still-to-arrive Aquaman, the elder version of the DC hero (aka the Emperor) is on a path of self discovery as he tries to find a way to reconcile these two identities.

The official synopsis of Emperor Aquaman #15 confirmed that Aquaman's split personality had something to do with the Omega Energy and he seems headed for an eventual clash with the Crimson Queen to save his friends and family first:

"ALL HAIL EMPEROR AQUAMAN! Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis... and beyond! After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy — the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur’s ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power?"

Emperor Aquaman #15 is available in comic book stores nationwide starting tomorrow, March 11.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa-Inspired Look Is Temporary (But That's Okay)

The main story of Emperor Aquaman #15 revolves around Aquaman's split personalities, and this revelation implied that the Jason Momoa-inspired look of the character is only temporary up until the main Atlantean hero finds a way to unite his two identities and return to his classic design. If anything, this seems to be a deliberate storytelling choice.

The rugged, DCEU-inspired aesthetic may be short-lived in the pages of DC Comics, but its appearance in Emperor Aquaman #15 remains a clear win for Jason Momoa's portrayal.

In fact, DC deliberately celebrated his iconic version by immortalizing it in a standout, high-stakes story arc during Arthur Curry's cosmic transformation following the massive stakes of the K.O. event. This move also keeps Momoa's (and the DCEU's) legacy alive, and there is even a chance that the rugged design could return in the future.