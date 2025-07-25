James Gunn Confirms How DCU’s Aquaman Will Differ From Jason Momoa’s

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn teased how his Aquaman will be different from Jason Momoa's version when he finally joins the DCU. Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa brought a fresh twist to Aquaman in the DCEU, turning the blue brand's biggest joke into an underwater badass. Arthur Curry became the rebellious, reluctant King of Atlantis who sat on the throne alongside his wife Mera, played by the controversial actress Amber Heard.

Aquaman's big-screen saga truly began in Justice League and continued into two solo outings - one of which is DC's highest-grossing movie of all-time while the latter ended the DCEU on a flop to usher in the DCU reboot. Having completed his underwater journey, Momoa is already moving on at DC Studios, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl.

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast is giving James Gunn an avenue to clear up confusion on what is and isn't canon from Season 1 in the DCU. While conducting an Episode 1 rewatch with stars Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, the season-long Aquaman gag came up and, in clarifying its canon status, Gunn indicated one way the DCU's underwater hero will differ from Jason Momoa's DCEU iteration.

Across Peacemaker, John Cena's anti-hero mocks many DC superheroes, most notably Aquaman, spreading a rumor that he... engages in sexual activity with fish.

That joke culminates in the season finale when Momoa's Aquaman appears alongside other members of the Justice League after arriving late to the butterfly barn battle, and Peacemaker tells him, "Go f*** another fish, a**hole."

Acknowledging the canon status of the Aquaman references, Gunn didn't only tell fans they can "cut out Aquaman f***ing fish" (which was hopefully a false rumor in the DCEU too), but also that "it's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero" at present in the DCU around Superman and Peacemaker Season 2:

"It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as 'Superman' and 'Peacemaker' Season 2 is happening... If someone wants to do the DCU cut, you can cut out Aquaman fucking fish."

In Peacemaker Season 1 and toward the end of the DCEU in general, ordinary people seemed well aware of the whole Justice League's existence, presumably ever since their heroic antics to stop Steppenwolf in their 2017 flick.

Not only is DC's premier superhero team yet to assemble in the DCU, but Aquaman seemingly isn't active yet, at least as far as the public knows.

Here's When Aquaman Could Join the DCU

Warner Bros.

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused, James Gunn was recently asked whether Aquaman or The Flash could join the DCU in the next few years, to which he stated, "I wouldn't say the next two years for either of those characters."

Currently, DC Studios' big focus seems to be on rebooting the Trinity into the new universe, which has already begun thanks to Superman. That process will continue in the coming years with Wonder Woman and Brave and the Bold currently in the scripting stages, with both hopefully to be released by 2028.

Once the DCU has its core Trinity established, there may be room for Aquaman and Flash to get their dues, especially with over five years passed by then since their disastrous last DCEU solo outings starring Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller.

It's hard to tell what route the DCU will take with Aquaman after Momoa brought a unique rugged, badassness to the often-memed Justice Leaguer. Just as Gunn embraced classic comics with Superman, perhaps Aquaman will take the same route and lean into Arthur Curry's underwater regalness and sillier aspects.

