12 Best Actors to Replace Jason Momoa as Aquaman

After Jason Momoa‘s time playing the DCU’s Aquaman is over, who would be the best actor to replace him?

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently busy developing their plans for their Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, which includes casting a new Justice League.

Through this process, Jason Momoa teased that he may play a new role in this franchise, likely indicating his time as Aquaman is nearing its end.

But after Momoa’s work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuts in December, who would be the best man to replace him? Here are the 12 best options for the job.

1.) Alexander Skarsgård

Although he's also known as the son of Thor and Andor star Stellan Skarsgård, Swedish star Alexander Skarsgård is rising through the Hollywood ranks in his own right. And even at 46 years old, the last few years of work have pushed him into the spotlight thanks to roles in The Legend of Tarzan, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Apple TV+ hit Succession.

On top of his natural blonde locks, standing at an impressive 6'4", there's no doubt that Skarsgård has the frame to effectively portray a man who lives and moves underwater.

And as he looks to take on even bigger roles in more recognizable franchises, taking on Arthur Curry could send him on the path toward superstardom on a level that he hasn't seen yet.

2.) Glen Powell

After playing Navy pilot Hangman in 2022's mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell's popularity skyrocketed as fans look for him to take on more iconic and classic roles over the coming years. Although he's already been part of fan casts for other characters like Superman, Powell unquestionably has the chops to dive under the sea as Aquaman as well.

At only 34 years old and standing at a solid six feet tall, Powell would be able to play the role for a long time, especially with his natural blonde hair and the athletic build he showed in Top Gun 2.

And with some DC experience already on his resume with a minor role in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, now could be the perfect time for him to join that world in a much larger capacity.

3.) Sam Claflin

English actor Sam Claflin has slowly built up a solid list of movie and TV appearances since breaking onto the scene in 2010. He started off with a bang thanks to a big supporting role in 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and after starring in Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games franchise and Chris Hemsworth's Huntsman movies, the DCU could be a great next stop.

Only now approaching his 37th birthday and standing at just under six feet tall, Claflin's looks would fit seamlessly into an Aquaman costume, especially considering all the swimming he had to do in Pirates 4 as well.

And after consistently playing supporting roles in major franchises for years, joining the DCU could give him the chance to rise to even higher levels of fame with the DC Comics name behind him.

4.) Joe Alwyn

As one of the youngest actors on this list at only 32 years old, Joe Alwyn is slowly building his name in the industry. But looking at his work thus far in projects like Conversations with Friends and Harriet, he's become a dark horse choice to dive into the Aquaman role and truly become a big name in movies.

The English star stands at just over 6'2", which is just a tiny bit shorter than Jason Momoa's 6'4" stature, and he's shown off a look that would translate well for the future king of Atlantis in his hair, beard, and even eyes.

But more than anything, if DC wants somebody who can grow into the role and evolve with the character over the course of a decade or more, Alwyn has the potential to give the hero a new feeling of excitement.

5.) Liam Hemsworth

Having moved far beyond being known as "Chris Hemsworth's brother," Liam Hemsworth is carving out quite the career for himself at only 33 years old. He was already in the running to play Thor more than a decade ago, and he's also had roles in The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence before taking over the leading role in The Witcher from Henry Cavill.

Matching Jason Momoa's height at 6'4", which ranks taller than his brother, Hemsworth's stature and presence would come in handy in helping him portray a superhero as powerful as Aquaman.

This would also give the perfect opportunity to play a hero just as big as the one his brother plays in the MCU, making for a fun dynamic with Chris and Liam potentially playing the Kings of Asgard and Atlantis at the same time.

6.) Austin Butler

Austin Butler is currently riding an unbelievable high after being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor thanks to his masterful performance in Elvis. And while he's rumored to be in the running to play the Human Torch in the MCU's Fantastic Four, the new megastar is clearly becoming a key name to watch out for in the superhero movie world, which could lead him to DC at some point.

Although he's slightly on the shorter end of the height rankings on this list at six feet tall, he's also well on the younger side at only 31 years of age, setting him up for a long run in whatever role he winds up playing.

And with the build and the charisma to give Jason Momoa a run for his money at such a young age, Butler seems to be a worthy potential successor to Aquaman's trident if he chose to tackle this highly popular role.

7.) Dev Patel

Originally of Slumdog Millionaire fame from his breakout 15 years ago, Dev Patel is now something of a household name, also getting an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor after 2016's Lion. And having just passed his 33rd birthday, Patel is seemingly at the perfect age to take on a major superhero role like DC's Aquaman.

Standing at 6'2" and boasting his own charm through all the roles he's played, Patel would serve as a fantastic choice to play the next Aquaman if he wants to join the blue brand.

And with rumors having connected him to a potential Fantastic Four role as well, it seems that a part in a comic book movie may not be too far away for the brit.

8.) Jamie Campbell Bower

Having taken roles in big-time franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight, and most recently Stranger Things, Jamie Campbell Bower is no stranger whatsoever to playing a key role in a fan-favorite franchise. On top of that, it feels as though his career is only getting started at 34 years old as he works up to getting a role as big as Aquaman.

Standing at six feet tall and boasting an impressive head of natural hair along with the rest of his looks, Bower could slip into the yellow and green suit fairly seamlessly should DC want to take a look at him for an opportunity.

And after playing the villainous Grindelwald in both Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and the Fantastic Beasts series, the idea of seeing him as a hero is a particularly exciting prospect.

9.) Henry Golding

After breaking out onto the international stage with his role in Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding became one of the hottest names in the business in terms of potentially joining other major franchises. Already boasting credits on the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes along with a voiceover role in Star Wars: Visions, the time appears to be now for Golding to have a shot at superhero superstardom.

At 36 years old and standing at just over 6'1", Golding would fit the mold well for playing the next Aquaman, especially with a smile that shines through in nearly every appearance he's made on the big screen the last few years.

He was also rumored to be in the running to play Wonder Man before Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took the role for Marvel Studios, meaning he's already potentially a name that studios like Warner Bros. are considering for roles like this.

10.) John David Washington

The 38-year-old son of legendary actor Denzel Washington, John David Washington has shot up in popularity over the last few years, most notably with roles in blockbusters like Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, and Amsterdam. He also played a co-starring role alongside Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson in HBO's Ballers, giving him an interesting DC connection as fans look to see if he'll join the franchise soon.

Washington only stands at 5'9", making him one of the shortest potential actors on this list, although that hasn't stopped other actors from taking on similar roles if Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. (5'9") and Spider-Man star Tom Holland (5'7") are any indications.

And with both Denzel and John David ranking high among the most popular actors currently working, the name recognition alone would be a positive for Warner Bros. in this role.

11.) Alan Ritchson

Nobody on this list has more of a close affiliation with the DCU than Alan Ritchson, best known for roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Hunger Games. And while the 40-year-old action star has a number of impressive roles on his resume, he already has a history with DC and Aquaman that could translate well to him being cast in this role.

Along with being 6'3" and naturally blonde, he's played Aquaman on screen in both Smallville and Justice League: The New Frontier while also boasting credits as Hank Hall on Stargirl and Titans.

Considering that familiarity with the role as the DCU looks to expand into new stories and adventures, it wouldn't hurt to cast Ritchson in the role for a smooth transition into a brand-new version of Arthur Curry.

12.) Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is currently one of the most famous movie and TV stars on the planet, boasting roles in Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man. And at 35 years old and standing at just under six feet tall, Page seems like the perfect archetype to take on a big-name superhero role like Aquaman.

Although this would be his first time in the superhero spotlight, he was rumored for a while to be part of the cast of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, although this never came to pass.

However, this does leave the door wide open for him to take on a role in the DC Universe, and he certainly has the stature and charm to embody the king of Atlantis should he decide he wants to take on that challenge.

