Netflix Replaces Henry Cavill as The Witcher Following Superman Announcement

Netflix may have a seven-season plan for The Witcher but Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill won't be involved as his focus turns to DC's Superman.

Ever since starring in 2013's Man of Steel, Cavill has shot to stardom and become among the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Part of that rise came as he took the lead on the high-budget adaptation of The Witcher book and game franchise, in which he stars as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The fantasy drama has released two blockbuster seasons starring Cavill as Geralt, with the third batch of episodes having just recently wrapped up production and four more seasons planned. But filming Season 3 wasn't the only major thing on the cards for Cavill this year as he just recently made waves at DC.

After being absent from the DCEU for the last five years, since the failure of 2017's Justice League, Cavill shocked fans with his Superman return in Black Adam. Even though that moment was only five seconds long, this marks a new beginning as the Man of Steel star prepares to reprise his role going into a new era of DC.

Netflix's Geralt actor has long expressed his enthusiasm to be starring in The Witcher, having famously helped amend the script numerous times as a self-proclaimed expert on the franchise. But despite the actor's love for the world of The Continent, all good things, unfortunately, come to an end.

Henry Cavill Departs The Witcher in Shock Twist

The Witcher star Henry Cavill revealed in a post on Instagram that he will be departing the Netflix series after the recently-wrapped Season 3. The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth, will replace him as Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill shared a heartfelt message to announce his exit after three years in The Continent as he noted his "enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men:"

"Some news to share from The Continent…



My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.



Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Netflix Tudum released a statement from Hemsworth in which he added how he is "as a Witcher fan, [he's] over the moon" to be taking on the role:

“As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The news of Cavill's exit follows his recent return to the DCU as Superman in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, which came with the promise of more appearances on the way in the years to come.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!