The Witcher Star Reacts to Henry Cavill's Abrupt Departure

One of Henry Cavill's The Witcher co-stars shared their reaction to the star's departure following Season 3 of the Netflix fantasy series.

The former Superman actor is set to depart his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in the series after three seasons of monster-slaying action.

In his stead, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will take over the character. Cavill remarked in a post announcing his departure that "as with the greatest of literary characters," he must pass "the torch with reverence" to Hemsworth and hopes the actor "enjoy[s] diving in and seeing what [he] can find" in the character.

But with Cavill still set to appear in Season 3 of the series, the cast and crew have an awkward press cycle ahead of them as they are forced to address the series' lead leaving the project.

Reacting to Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher

Netflix

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Witcher star Anya Chalotra revealed her thoughts on Henry Cavill leaving the series.

Chalotra, who plays the formidable sorceress Yennefer in the series, said, "All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end," noting that Cavill's upcoming final appearance in Season 3 was "full of pride and love and accomplishment:"

“All we knew were the feelings that we have when any season comes to an end. It’s full of pride and love and accomplishment for what we’ve done. So, we stayed in that moment rather than anything else. The news was... yeah, it’s hard to take because he’s a crucial part of the show and we all adore him. So, we’re gonna miss him a lot. I wish him all the best.”

How The Witcher Will Fare Without Cavill?

Right now, The Witcher finds itself in a precarious spot. For the most part, Henry Cavill has been widely celebrated for his work as Geralt, and it will be interesting to see how the series addresses the actor leaving (if it does at all).

Cavill harbors such a passion for both The Witcher video games and the series of books the show is based on that Liam Hemsworth is going to have some big shoes to fill.

Given that Netflix's take on this fantasy world has not fared well outside of the adventures of Cavill's monster slayer, the upcoming Season 3 could be a final farewell for this franchise on the streamer if the jump to Hemsworth proves to be unsuccessful.

Of course, there is also always the chance that Season 3 ends, Hemsworth picks up in Season 4, and The Witcher continues on its successful Netflix run with no major hiccups.

For now, though, all fans can do is wait and see as The Witcher marches on and Henry Cavill looks on the horizon for his next major role after playing the silver-haired warrior.

The Witcher Season 3 is set to debut on Netflix on June 29.