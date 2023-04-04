Henry Cavill’s Game of Thrones Fan Casting Reignited by New Announcement

Henry Cavill's name is back in the Game of Thrones conversation thanks to yet another spin-off of the hit HBO series heading into development.

Last fall, fans got their first taste of what HBO has planned for the world of George R.R. Martin's fantasy series after the mainline Game of Thrones series had run its course in the prequel series House of the Dragon. That spin-off was only the beginning of a larger plan for the franchise, with hopes at HBO being the series could build to "something akin to the Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ model."

And one name fans have been clamoring to see join the franchise has been former Superman actor Henry Cavill. With Season 2 of House of the Dragon set to follow further down the Targaryen family tree, many have made it known that Cavill is their choice to play Aegon Targaryen, the founder of the ruling Targaryen dynasty of Westeros.

However, Cavill has remained adamant he is not in the series.

Henry Cavill & the New Game of Thrones Spin-off

A report about a new Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO has sent fans into a fan-casting fervor letting it be known that they want Henry Cavill to be a part of the project.

Variety announced that a new prequel series based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy world is in the works at HBO, set to focus on Aegon Targaryen, a character that fans have had Cavill attached to for quite some time.

The former Superman actor previously talked about joining the franchise, telling fans on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via ScreenRant) that " I think it would be cool to be in Westeros," but " I don’t think there’s a place for me:"

"To be fair, when I was watching 'House of the Dragon,' I was like 'I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers...' I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though."

Despite this, with news of this Aegon spin-off series, fans have come out in droves calling to have Cavill play the title role.

Twitter user @GibbzMatthew responded to the Variety report, remarking that "If it's not Henry Cavill as Aegon," HBO should "keep it to yourselves."

"If it's not Henry Cavill as Aegon the conqueror keep it to yourselves."

Jorge Ramirez-Martinez was enthused as well, calling for "Henry Cavil as Aegon!!!!!!!!!:"

"Yes, we need this show!!!! And Henry Cavil as Aegon!!!!!!!!!"

@DesertedScope went as far as to say "Henry [Cavill] was born to play Aegon:"

"They better get Henry Cavill for this, Henry was born to play Aegon."

As for why fans think Cavill would be the perfect fit, @flaescetere mentioned the actor's "stoic" nature:

"I would love to see this. And Henry Cavill is so stoic he would be perfect as Aegon the Dragon."

After Cavill exited another hit fantasy franchise in Netflix's The Witcher series, @claytalian tweeted noting HBO should "cast Henry Cavill just to spite The Witcher showrunners."

This Witcher sentiment was shared amongst several fans, including Brandon Keckler, who replied to the news by imagining Cavill "[thriving] as Aegon" while "The Witcher fades into cancellation:"

"Imagine if Henry Cavill goes to HBO MAX & thrives as Aegon while 'The Witcher' fades into cancellation at Netflix."

Will Henry Cavill Join Game of Thrones?

While at the time of writing, there has been no official information about Henry Cavill's involvement in any Game of Thrones project, that does not mean he will never jump aboard the franchise.

Cavill has made it clear that he loves franchise entertainment, largely taking on his former role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher because of his love for the source material.

But maybe now is not the right time for the actor to take his talents to Westeros.

He just had messy exits from two franchises (The Witcher and the DCEU) and is about dive into his passion project in adapting the hit tabletop strategy game, Warhammer 40,000.

After the debacle of leaving another hit fantasy series in The Witcher, it seems highly unlikely that Cavill would be interested in jumping back into a similar world so fast.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon - along with all of Game of Thrones - is streaming now on HBO Max.