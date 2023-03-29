House of the Dragon Season 2 Gets Release Date Update

WhenNew info suggested when fans can expect Season 2 of HBO's House of the Dragon to release.

Coming off the high the Game of Thrones series provided, HBO capitalized on the Goerge R.R. Martin mythos, green-lighting a prequel series, telling the story of the very beginnings of House Targaryen (the family of which Emilia Clarke's Daenerys belongs to in the mainline series).

Season 1 of House of the Dragon was a resounding success, becoming one of the most-watched shows of 2022, and warranting a Season 2 order almost immediately.

Now, with Season 2 production set to begin this spring, audiences are asking when they can expect to head back to Westeros.

When Will House of the Dragon Season 2 Release?

HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 is lining up for a Summer 2024 release date, with filming officially set to begin filming next month, per Deadline.

While there has been no official episode order given, Deadline noted she initially heard the network was working on a ten-episode arc for Season 2, but that number has shrunk and scripts have been rewritten in an effort to cut costs.

An HBO spokesperson told the outlet that Season 2 will now be eight episodes long, stressing that slimming down of the second season was "story-driven."

This all comes as HBO is currently mulling over a potential Season 3 for the Game of Thrones spin-off, as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to expand upon author George R.R. Martin's fantasy world even further.

HBO seemingly sees the series as running for three or four seasons. Martin, who is also an executive producer on House of the Dragon took a step back for Season 2, in an effort to help map out the rest of the series, which follows his Game of Thrones prequel Fire & Blood.

The Future of House of the Dragon

This will be exciting news for House of the Dragon fans who are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of the hit fantasy series.

What should be an even more enticing prospect is the idea of episodes for the series planned beyond that upcoming sophomore effort.

HBO seems to have plenty in store for House of the Dragon, potentially bringing in new characters, telling new stories, and including all sorts of that signature George R.R. Martin drama.

The network should not be worried about running out of runway like the original Game of Thrones series did, eventually outpacing the books the TV show was based on.

Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, spans roughly 150 years of Targaryen family heritage. And seeing as - even with a mid-season decade time-jump - Season 1 covered only a fraction of that.

And with this Summer 2024 release date for Season 2 seemingly out in the open now, a two-year cycle between seasons feels like it is about to start with more coming down the line in 2026 and potentially 2028.

No official release timing has been revealed for House of the Dragon Season 2, but production on the series is confirmed to begin in mid-April.