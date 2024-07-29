Here's When House of the Dragon Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

As House of the Dragon (HOTD) winds down its acclaimed second season on HBO, the hit high-fantasy drama is gearing up for its Season 3 release.

Set in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, HOTD closely follows the dramatic exploits of House Targaryen hundreds of years before Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen made her claim for the Iron Throne.

Season 2 is set to conclude on Sunday, August 4, but worry not fans, as it has already been renewed for a Season 3.

When Will House of the Dragon Season 3 Be Released?

HBO

With House of the Dragon Season 3 officially announced, the big question becomes, when will the latest chapter in the hit Game of Thrones spin-off be released?

After its Season 2 premiere, HBO officially renewed HOTD, detailing plans to pursue a third season of the beloved high-fantasy epic (per Deadline).

At the time of Season 3 getting the greenlight, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi shared the network could "not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3:"

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3."

This came after Game of Thrones and Fire & Blood (the book the series is based on) author George R.R. Martin revealed on his blog in December 2023 that writing for Season 3 (and Season 4) had commenced:

"It was not all tromping through sets, though. I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of 'House of the Dragon.' They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

According to contract info obtained by Game of Thrones franchise insiders Redanian Intelligence, filming on Season 3 is set to commence in early 2025 in Caceres, Spain, meaning HBO will seemingly keep the HOTD ball rolling coming off the momentum of Season 2.

Based on this production update, fans can predict when Season 3 will eventually be released on HBO and Max.

Season 2 was filmed from April 11, 2023 to September 29, 2023 (a roughly five-month turnaround). It would then debut nine months later in June 2024.

If Season 3 production can start in early 2025, as reports seem to indicate, then one can expect it to wrap sometime in late summer 2025.

Following a similar production pipeline to Season 2, a potential Season 3 release date would be sometime in early/mid-2026.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

Read more about House of the Dragon:

Here's Why Hugh Hammer Betrays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon

Who Claims Vermithor and Silverwing In House of the Dragon, Revealed: Ulf the White & Hugh Hammer Riders Explained

How Does Vermithor Die in House of the Dragon?

Full Cast of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)