James Gunn Is Now Making 3 Batman Spin-off Movies

DC Studios is currently developing four comic book adaptations that can be categorized as Batman spin-offs, even if none of them actually feature the Caped Crusader. James Gunn is the co-CEO of DC Studios, meaning that he oversees every project that is released under the DC umbrella, whether it be a TV show or a feature film. Some of the projects he is working on are part of the interconnected universe known as the DCU, and others are independent titles that are classified as DC Elseworlds movies and shows.

Gunn currently has a hand in two Batman-centric projects, and each is at a different point in the development process. One of those is Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, a sequel to the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, which was released in 2022. It is a DC Elseworlds movie and is expected to be released on October 1, 2027.

The other is an upcoming piece of the new DCU, and it is called The Brave and the Bold. It will be the first true project in the franchise to be centered around Batman and Bruce Wayne, but it is still quite a few years away, as Gunn has revealed that some kinks are being worked out in the script.

Aside from those two movies, though, there are multiple Batman spin-offs (both TV shows and movies) that are in the works, and fans will get to see some of them sooner rather than later.

All Batman Spin-Off Movies and TV Shows in Active Development at DC Studios

Clayface

DC Comics

Of all of the Batman spin-off projects at DC Studios, Clayface is by far the farthest along. The upcoming movie has an October 2026 release date, and filming was already completed months ago. It will not be directed by James Gunn (the director is James Watkins), but Gunn still had to approve Mike Flanagan's script and oversaw production.

Clayface will be an R-rated body horror movie set in the DCU that will explore the origins of a comic character named Matt Hagen, an actor who eventually becomes Clayface after a nasty accident disfigures him. The film was originally supposed to come out in September, but was officially delayed and will now be in theaters for the Halloween season.

Gunn has publicly praised Flanagan's script for the upcoming movie, revealing that it wasn't even a planned project when Chapter 1 of the DCU was mapped out. According to the DC Studios co-CEO, the script was so good that the creative team had no choice but to greenlight it and bring Clayface into the DCU as soon as possible.

Bane & Deathstroke

DC Comics

Bane & Deathstroke is still in the earlier stages of development at DC Studios, but it does seem to be moving along at a fairly average pace. The Batman spin-off will act as a crossover project between two of the Dark Knight's biggest adversaries, and could end up being a villain version of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

Writer Matthew Orton officially submitted a script for Bane & Deathstroke sometime around October 2025, meaning that the next hurdle the film had to jump at that time was the script being approved by Gunn and Peter Safran.

At this point, it is unclear when the movie will go into production, and the story specifics are unknown, but fans will receive a Bane & Deathstroke Batman spin-off at some point.

Dynamic Duo

DC Comics

Dynamic Duo currently has a release date of June 30, 2028, so it is still more than two years away. However, production has already started on the film, and Dynamic Duo's animation studio, Swaybox Studios, has already revealed a sneak peek at the project.

The film will follow two Robins (Dick Grayson and Jason Todd) as they work together to take down one of Gotham's enemies. It has not been confirmed if this project will be a DC Elseworlds title or if it will fit into the DCU, but it is a Batman spin-off nonetheless.

TV - The Penguin Season 2

HBO Max

The Penguin Season 1 was a roaring success when it was released in 2024 on HBO Max. The series was widely regarded as nothing short of brilliant by fans and critics, and everyone wants to see the show return for another installment.

A second season of the Colin Farrell-led HBO Max series has not been officially confirmed by HBO or DC Studios. However, executives who worked on the show have not ruled out bringing it back, and have given some specifics on what needs to happen in order for the series to return.

The last update Season 2 received was a bit disappointing, as it seemed as though DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran could have been telling fans in his own way that a Season 2 may never happen. However, Gunn and Safran are likely still keeping the show in the back of their minds and trying to figure out ways that it could work.