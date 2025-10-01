James Gunn's DC Villain Crossover Movie Gets a Major Update

Fans heard a new update on the status of a new villain crossover movie from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Gunn is in the early stages of releasing his long-awaited slate of projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, revamping the DC Universe for a new audience. Along with the usual round of superhero movies, Gunn is also putting resources into making movies with iconic DC villains as the focal point.

Writer Matthew Orton submitted the first script for DC Studios' upcoming Deathstroke/Bane movie to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The film is still clouded in mystery, with details still being kept under wraps for the story centered on two of Batman's most notable villains. Naturally, the idea of seeing them crossover has fans excited and anxious to hear any updates coming from DC Studios.

According to The Wrap insider Umberto Gonzalez (via The Outside Scoop), Gunn now has the script for this movie to review, which is a recent development for DC Studios:

"The one that they actually have a script for that was recently delivered. My two favorite, my favorite DC villain and my favorite, and my favorite anti-hero, Deathstroke and Bane. The script is in. So they have, and I'm going to put that in the reporting. And so you kind of like got a scoop there."

It is worth noting that the movie is yet to be greenlit. Gunn said in September 2024 that nothing would get the green light until a script was finished, so the Deathstroke/Bane crossover movie may still be a ways off from entering production.

As of writing, Batman and his world are in the midst of a resurgence for both the Gods and Monsters story from DC Studios and the company's Elseworlds adventures. Along with the Deathstroke/Bane movie, The Brave and the Bold is in the early stages of development, as is a solo Clayface movie (which will star Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie). Director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are also preparing to shoot The Batman - Part II in early 2026 ahead of its October 1, 2027 release date.

Why New Deathstroke/Bane Crossover Movie Should Be Exciting

DC Comics

Unfortunately, with so little to go on story-wise and casting-wise for this new movie, predicting what will come from it is a difficult endeavor. It is one of over half a dozen team-up projects being developed for the DC Universe (including Man of Tomorrow, Teen Titans, The Authority, and Lanterns), and it will deliver an adventure never realized in live-action before.

Another exciting tidbit about this film is its writer, Matthew Orton, who has already found success in the comic book movie world. While he only has a few credits, one of them is Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. MCU fans saw a look into Marc Spector's troubled past in this episode, which is the highest-rated episode released in Oscar Isaac's solo series.

For now, fans continue to wait for updates on everything from the greater Bat-Verse in the Gods and Monsters slate, with The Brave and the Bold, Clayface, and this film still being kept almost entirely under wraps. One movie that is picking up speed in the meantime is Man of Tomorrow, which seems to be quickly accruing cast members.

Following Peacemaker's recent Season 2 debut and a couple of major DC releases in 2026, this chapter of DC Studios' new slate should have plenty of time to come to fruition and revitalize the Batman saga effectively.