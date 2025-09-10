James Gunn Officially Confirms Superman: Man of Tomorrow’s Third Cast Member

DC Studios' 2027 Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, had its third cast member confirmed by director James Gunn. Just months after debuting Superman, Gunn is already turning attention to his next DCU blockbuster, with a first draft complete and plans forming to begin production around April 2026. The DC Studios co-CEO unexpectedly revealed Man of Tomorrow on social media, with art from DC Comics superstars confirming a team-up between David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, now wearing his iconic green and purple Warsuit.

James Gunn was asked on Threads how much of a role Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane will play in Man of Tomorrow, to which he teased, "She's important." This acts as the first confirmation that Brosnahan will return for Man of Tomorrow, marking her second DCU appearance as the movie's third cast member.

Currently, Man of Tomorrow's cast list can be broken into three categories: those confirmed to appear by James Gunn, the DCU stars who have hinted at their return, and those who have been rumored to appear through scoopers:

David Corenswet - Superman (Confirmed)

Nicholas Hoult - Lex Luthor (Confirmed)

Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane (Confirmed)

Aaron Pierre - John Stewart/Green Lantern (Hinted)

Isabela Merced - Hawkgirl (Hinted)

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr. (Hinted)

Milly Alcock - Supergirl (Rumored)

Jason Momoa - Lobo (Rumored)

John Cena - Peacemaker (Rumored)

The DCU boss revealed on The Howard Stern Show that Man of Tomorrow is aiming to begin filming in April 2026 before its July 9, 2027, release date. As such, fans can expect to see many more cast members beyond Corenswet, Hoult, and Brosnahan be confirmed to return in the coming months.

What Comes Next for Lois Lane in Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Learning that Rachel Brosnahan is officially returning as Lois Lane shouldn't be surprising news to anyone, as where Clark Kent/Superman goes, his Daily Planet love interest usually follows. Regardless, the James Gunn stamp of confirmation is always exciting, especially as Brosnahan received such high praise for Superman.

That said, it is interesting to hear that Lois Lane will once again have an "important" role in Man of Tomorrow. In Superman, the most important parts of her role, outside her romance with Clark Kent, involved exposing Lex Luthor to the public and teaming up with Mr. Terrific to rescue her superhero boyfriend.

Recently, the Daily Planet reporter became Superwoman in DC Comics and wields Kryptonian powers, and Gunn even teased that Lois Lane could get powers in the DCU, but Man of Tomorrow may be too soon for such a twist.

While there's no doubt that Brosnahan will deliver another excellent performance, fans can only hope her role will once again extend beyond a mere love interest. It's tough to tell what comes next for her, but it will be interesting to see how Lois Lane wrestles with the dilemma behind Superman teaming up with Lex Luthor.