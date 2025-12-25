Marvel Studios Will Secretly Release a 'Civil War 2' In 2026 (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios is bringing back a Civil War-style storyline in one of its 2026 shows. The MCU introduced the famed Avengers vs Avengers storyline in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which saw Captain America and Iron Man's ideals clash to the point that it divided their superhero team. Ten years on, Marvel Studios is introducing a similar storyline in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

At the heart of the conflict in Captain America: Civil War was the Sokovia Accords, which the government instigated after the Avengers' superhero activity led to concerns that they had no oversight. The Sokovia Accords stipulated that powered individuals would be registered and then monitored, with their actions overseen and subject to legal accountability.

The Avengers were divided over how to respond to the Sokovia Accords, with Tony Stark believing they should sign and be held accountable, while Steve Rogers disagreed, arguing that they shouldn't let the government dictate when and how they should act. Anyone not complying with the Accords would need to retire, which is why Captain America and his team became wanted persons in the film.

While not a replica, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will explore a similar controversial principle to Civil War's Sokovia Accords: Wilson Fisk's Safer Streets Initiative. Under this decree, Fisk states that "all vigilante activity is illegal" and he enacts martial law to enforce this. Unlike Captain America: Civil War, which proposed that heroes should be monitored and held accountable, Fisk's decree is far more radical and outlaws vigilantes altogether. Where Civil War gave its heroes a choice, Daredevil: Born Again forces this new world order upon them.

The two stories are aligned in that the Sokovia Accords and the Safer Streets Initiative both result in heroes being hunted by the government. In Civil War's case, it resulted in heroes hunting down each other, but in Daredevil: Born Again's scenario, it appears this new initiative will bring heroes closer together, as they all seek to survive Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat revealed in an interview with Empire that Matt Murdock will build a vigilante army as a result of the Safer Streets Initiative, while on the other side of the coin, Wilson Fisk will crack down on masked heroes, creating two very clear lines in the sand. Amanat said Season 2 will test Fisk in particular, as he grapples with what it means to "[have] gotten everything he wants:"

Sana Amanat: “What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants? When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

The legalization of the Safer Streets Initiative sweeps the superhero community like the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, in that it impacts every hero and vigilante operating in New York City, forcing them to question their ethics.

Charlie Cox said during Marvel Television's 2025 New York Comic Con panel that "the world has changed a lot for Matt and for superheroes in general," adding that the power of the Safer Streets Initiative has also succeeded in altering the perception of vigilantes, and they are now "vilified by all the propoganda:"

Charlie Cox: "The world has changed a lot for Matt and for superheroes in general. It's a much more scary place for people who are trying to do the right thing, trying to do good, who have been vilified by all the propaganda."

The perception of superheroes was another big sticking point in Captain America: Civil War, as Thaddeus Ross revealed to the Avengers that the public was divided on how to see them:

Secretary Ross: "The world owes the Avengers an un-payable debt. You have fought for us, protected us, risked your lives, but while a great many people see you as heroes, there are some who would prefer the word 'vigilantes' "

This public perception is another front the heroes will have to battle in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as Daredevil and his fellow vigilantes (including the newly returned Jessica Jones) figure out how to redeem themselves in the public's eyes.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Deborah Ann Woll. The series is a continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series and The Defenders saga, with many of the same actors reprising their roles. Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in March 2026.

Will Daredevil's Safer Streets Initiative Lead to Civil War-like Split?

Marvel Studios

Given the similarities between Captain America: Civil War's Sokovia Accords and the Safer Streets Initiative, it seems that Daredevil: Born Again is heading down a similar route to the MCU crossover film, but will it result in the same divide among its own heroes?

As mentioned, the Safer Streets Initiative is far more absolute, as it targets all superhero activity with force. It is possible that some heroes may find value in the Safer Streets Initiative and choose to retire their superhero activities willingly. However, given that the decree comes from Wilson Fisk, who himself is corrupt, it seems that this will only serve to rally the vigilantes together to support each other and put a stop to Fisk, rather than fight among themselves.

Daredevil: Born Again's inclusion of Jessica Jones is already an instance of the heroes coming together in the wake of this new decree. However, it's possible that Matt Murdock will still face resistance from some of his fellow vigilantes as he encourages them to join his team, whether that be due to their fear of standing against Fisk or because they agree with his plans.