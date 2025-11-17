Marvel Studios Confirms One Phase 6 Villain Will Be Stronger Than Ever on Disney+ Return

One MCU villain will reach his most powerful yet in Phase 6, thanks to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. From Doctor Doom to Kingpin, Marvel Studios is bringing a stacked villain roster to the MCU in Phase 6 across the next two years. This comes after Phase 5 similarly brought some of the franchise's toughest threats yet, including the High Evolutionary, Kang the Conqueror, and Lady Death herself.

Empire's latest exclusive report on Daredevil: Born Again confirmed that Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is "at the height of his powers" in March's Season 2 (which will be released as part of Phase 6).

Following this year's season finale, Fisk has instituted martial law in New York with his Safer Streets Initiative, banning vigilante activity and instituting an 8 p.m. curfew upon citizens, to be enforced by his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF)

Producer Sana Amanat noted how, going into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Wilson Fisk has "gotten everything he wants." The 2026 Disney+ series will seemingly ponder whether his newfound power is enough for Kingpin, or if he will "squeeze his treasure too hard:"

“What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants? When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?”

Moreso than ever, Kingpin finally has complete control over New York City, a well-armed AVTF to enforce his will, and complete legal power to do so.

Kingpin may be at the height of his power and a towering threat to the MCU's street-level heroes in Daredevil: Born Again, but his strength is dwarfed by the other Phase 6 villains, some of whom will threaten all of creation...

The 5 Most Powerful Villains Appearing in the MCU's Phase 6

Galactus

Marvel Studios

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps nerfed Galactus immensely, the planet-eating cosmic force of nature still marked one of the MCU's most powerful, terrifying villains to date and a grave threat to Earth-828.

Grim Reaper

Marvel

Premiering on January 26, Wonder Man has reportedly cast Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper. Brother to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man, Eric's powers vary greatly depending on the version of the character. Still, his latest mystical highs have stretched as far as necromancy and a life-draining scythe.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

WandaVision sequel VisionQuest will arrive on Disney+ in 2026 with five villains already confirmed to appear, including Phase 2's big-bad Ultron, who caused plenty of trouble for the Avengers around a decade ago.

Magneto

Marvel

X-Men actor Ian McKellen will officially reprise the metal-moving supervillain Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday. As an Omega-level mutant, Magneto is one of the most powerful characters appearing in 2026, but only time will tell whether he lands on the side of good or evil in the Multiversal conflict to come.

Doctor Doom

Marvel

Of course, Phase 6 is all building toward Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom threatening the Multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Victor von Doom will arrive with a "vendetta against the Multiverse" as he blends magic, technology, and supergenius against the MCU's heroes.

BONUS.) Kingpin

Marvel Television

Wilson Fisk's capabilities in New York may not stretch to the magical, cosmic, or Multiversal, but one can't deny the influence he has acquired. Kingpin's influence will also stretch beyond Daredevil: Born Again into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, leaving the impact of his actions felt across the MCU.