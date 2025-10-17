Marvel Studios Confirms This 2026 Disney+ Series Will Impact Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially feel the impacts of a 2026 MCU Disney+ series, and possibly more. After an epic Multiversal romp in No Way Home, Brand New Day will take things back to basics for Tom Holland's Spider-Man with a street-level tale that sees him protecting his home turf of New York. Those streets have sent plenty of trauma lately, from being attacked by Lewis Pullman's Sentry in Thunderbolts* to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin taking over as Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again. The Netflix villain's reign is stronger than ever going into March 2026's Season 2, which will once again reunite Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Jon Bernthal's Punisher before the latter makes his theatrical debut in Spider-Man 4.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum at New York Comic-Con about Daredevil: Born Again and the rest of the MCU's upcoming slate. As Kingpin continues to seize power in New York in Season 2, Winderbaum was asked whether Spider-Man and other heroes could enter the growing storyline, and in turn teased the show's connections to Brand New Day.

In response, Winderbaum stated they are "communicating a lot" with the Spider-Man 4 team to ensure that "there's coherence there:"

"We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there’s coherence there. We don’t want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important."

The MCU exec compared Born Again and Brand New Day's connections to Marvel Comics, where Daredevil comics "depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way" to Spider-Man, but it remains the same world:

"We’re in a shared universe together, but I would say just the Daredevil comic books, the Punisher comic books depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way than Spider-Man’s, but they both exist in the same universe. It’s similar."

He added that "everything lines up and the impacts are felt, but we’re able to tell different stories." As such, Winderbaum looks to imply that the connections between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be loose but cohesive, perhaps with more subtle references than storyline overlap.

It may not become clear how the two connect until Brand New Day arrives on July 31, 2026. It's easy to see Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk being referenced, possibly by Frank Castle, while Spider-Man could be a target for the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, depending on its status after Born Again Season 2.

2 More Disney+ Projects That Connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Punisher

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again won't be the MCU's only Disney+ project to impact Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Before he makes his big-screen debut in July 2026, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will lead a one-off Special Presentation that the actor himself has co-written, to be directed by King Richard filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The Cosmic Circus reported that The Punisher's Disney+ special "establishes how he gets to where he is when Brand New Day kicks off," opening the doors for it to lead right into the 2026 blockbuster. That said, due to the rights surrounding Spider-Man, don't expect a Tom Holland cameo in the special.

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man will now premiere in January 2026, introducing Yaya Abdul-Mateen II as actor-turned-superhero Simon Williams. That series will bring back Spider-Man: No Way Home's Agent Cleary, who works for Damage Control.

It's uncertain whether Cleary will also return for Spider-Man 4 after his roles in No Way Home, Ms. Marvel, and Wonder Man. However, Damage Control itself was spotted on the Brand New Day set, seemingly bracing for a prison break that will free Michael Mando's Scorpion and set up a huge challenge for Spider-Man.

BONUS.) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

To a lesser extent, Brand New Day is loosely connected to Marvel Animation's alternate-reality wall-crawler series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, in a more thematic sense, thanks to its mutual main superhero and villains.

Despite taking place elsewhere in the Multiverse, the Spider-Man romp (which will return for Season 2 in 2026) has a number of overlapping villains with Brand New Day, including Tombstone and Scorpion.