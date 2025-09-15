Spider-Man 4: All 6 Villains Reported to Appear

Reports of several villains being added to Spider-Man 4 are emerging as production takes place in the UK. Of all the Marvel heroes, Spider-Man is one with the richest pool of villains, and several have already made their way to the screen in Tom Holland's trilogy of MCU movies. If recent reports are to be believed, that trend will continue in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with several new (and some familiar) antagonists set to appear.

After Peter Parker and his fellow Spider-Men faced off against a plethora of villains from multiple universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, like Green Goblin, Sandman, and Doc Ock, Spider-Man 4 is branching out to new corners of the character's comic book lore for his next antagonists. The fourth Spider-Man film also includes some surprising faces to help Spidey in his adventures, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher and a new character played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

While Marvel Studios has refrained from confirming any information about the plot of the new Spider-Man film or which villains will appear in it, an insider report from Daniel RPK has pointed to some of the enemies the web-slinger will encounter in his next outing.

The fourth Spider-Man film is being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton. It stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man and also features the return of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

All the Reported Villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tombstone

Tombstone (aka Alonzo "Lonnie" Lincoln) is a notable crime boss operating in New York City, known for his hulking size, albino skin, and filed pointed teeth. He has been depicted as a villain for both Spider-Man and Daredevil, and even worked for Kingpin at one point as one of his top hitmen.

Tombstone has been seen in Spider-Man media in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and in Marvel's Spider-Man games on PS5, but this will be his MCU debut.

Tarantula

Tarantula is a villain moniker held by several people in Marvel Comics, most notably Anton Miguel Rodriguez, who initially appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #134. Tarantula is introduced as a revolutionary from the fictional nation of Delvadia, before he moves to the US and begins a life of crime, becoming a frequent opponent of Spider-Man.

His suit is built with razor-sharp retractable spikes that can inject harmful drugs and poisons into his enemies. Notably, in the comics, Tarantula has a run-in with Spider-Man and the Punisher, which could be replicated on-screen in Spider-Man 4.

Boomerang

Boomerang is another Spider-Man villain who is new to the MCU, and may finally get his screentime in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the comics, Boomerang/Frederick Myers is an Australian ex-baseball player who is outfitted with special weaponry by the Secret Empire. He has a long rivalry with Spider-Man and has also been a villain for Shang-Chi, Daredevil, and Black Widow.

Scorpion

One of the returning villainous faces fans will see in Spider-Man 4 is Michael Mando as Mac Gargan (aka Scorpion). Gargan was introduced briefly in Spider-Man: Homecoming in a post-credits scene where he pressed Adrian Toomes/Vulture to reveal Spider-Man's identity.

The villain may finally get his desire in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Mando expected to return as Spidey's longstanding villain Scorpion. Rumors suggest the character may even don his famed green Scorpion suit which features a deadly cybernetic tail.

Ramrod

Another villain listed in Daniel RPK's report is Ramrod, a half-man half-cyborg Spider-Man villain. Ramrod was once a construction boss who was injured at work and rehabilitated by the Daredevil villain Kerwin Broderick. He was then blackmailed into working for Broderick and taking down Daredevil.

His cybernetic enhancements give Ramrod superhuman strength, endurance, and speed, but he's typically been depicted as a minor villain in Marvel comics.

Savage Hulk

It's long been rumored that Spider-Man will encounter one of his Avengers teammates in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Mark Ruffalo rumored to return as Bruce Banner/Hulk. However, Ruffalo will reportedly return as Savage Hulk, aka the primal rage-fuelled form that Banner has no control over, rather than the Professor Hulk persona he perfected in Avengers: Endgame.

While Spider-Man and Hulk have fought side-by-side multiple times in both Marvel comics and on-screen in the MCU, the new Spider-Man film will reportedly see them at odds.

These Villains Are Now Unlikely to Appear in Spider-Man 4

Rumors about the identity of Spider-Man's next foes have been swirling for months, and some names have since been struck from the list.

Martin Li, aka Mr Negative, has been a popular choice for the fourth Spider-Man movie's main villain. The gangster and frequent Spider-Man villain is known for his darkforce and lightforce powers, which result in Li's two distinct personas. Mr Negative's name has been thrown around in several rumors for Spider-Man 4, but scooper Alex Perez recently debunked theories that the character would be included in the new MCU film.

Another name that Perez dismissed from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain list was Knull, the symbiote overlord recently featured in Venom: The Last Dance. The MCU has yet to officially introduce symbiote enemies into its Spider-Man stories, particularly while Sony was releasing competing Venom films.

With the Venom franchise now complete, the time could be right for Marvel Studios to begin introducing symbiotes, which would provide a logical entry point for Knull, although it seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day may not be that film.