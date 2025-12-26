Fallout Season 2 Reveals the Tunic People's Key Legion Connection

Fallout Season 2 may have just introduced the terrifying Caesar's Legion by way of Episode 2's mysterious tunic people. Amazon Prime Video's post-apocalyptic action comedy is back on streaming, once again telling the story of the happy-go-lucky vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) as she emerges from her steel-lined confines to find a ruthless, nuclear-irradiated wasteland all around her.

Just like the Fallout video games that the hit TV show is based on, part of the fun of this trek across a bombed-out United States has been the various colorful factions that characters cross paths with in their travels. Thus far, Season 2 has been fairly sparing in pulling back the layers of its new New Vegas (a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas) setting, but Episode 2 set up one major set of players from the games.

As Purnell's Lucy traversed the Nevada desert with her gun-slinging companion Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins), the pair came across a mysterious group of tunic-wearing survivors. Goggins' Ghoul was the first to call out the appearance, voicing a sense of shock that "tunics would be this far west."

The 'tunic' characters do not receive much explanation in Episode 2; however, Lucy leaves with one of them after a clash with a particularly fierce brand of radscorpion. After Ghoul and one of the Tunics were stung by the beast, Lucy saves the Tunic, leaving Ghoul behind and forging on with this young woman.

However, as the episode closes, the Tunic shares that she is nervous about traveling in the open in the way they are and says to Lucy that she hopes "they" will be easy on her. This all precedes Purnell's character and her new tunic-wearing friend getting surrounded by a cabal of unnamed foes all sporting Roman-inspired garb.

While not expressly said in the show itself, these sand-loving Centurions are directly connected to Fallout Season 2's tunic people (or at least they were in the games).

Who Are the Tunic People In Fallout Season 2?

This season of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video is headed to the familiar location of New Vegas, as featured in Obsidian Entertainment's beloved Fallout: New Vegas. While the series takes place years after the events of the game, the series creators have promised that some of the factions and characters (like the villainous Mr. House) will be brought to screen in Season 2 of Prime Video's hit series.

One of these factions is the ruthless Caesar's Legion. The Legion is introduced in the games as one of the parties fighting for control of New Vegas and its surrounding area. They are known for their adoption of ancient Roman doctrine, gladiator-inspired attire, and the devout following of a man named Edward Sallow.

As part of their practices, the male-dominated Legion partakes in rampant slavery, imprisoning women, children, and those weaker than them. These prisoners are stripped of their worldly possessions and given nothing more than a rag tunic to wear, marked by a red "X."

It is assumed that the tunic people in Fallout Season 2 are some of these Caesar's Legion prisoners who had either been left for dead or escaped the Legion's iron grasp somehow.

That is why, when Lucy helps the young, tunic-wearing girl, she tells the former vault dweller that she hopes "they" will not hurt her too badly. Lucy's new companion is likley referring to nearby Legion centurions who almost surely heard the commotion or would be crossing their path in the direction they are headed.

The tunic girl knows that, because Lucy is also a woman, she will not fare well within the Legion's entirely male ranks, and will be taken as a slave if they were to ever come across the pair.

Despite losing the War for the Mojave, as seen in the New Vegas video game, the Legion is said to have retreated into the desert by the time Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV show takes place, reestablishing power and, yes, once again taking slaves like the ones Lucy happens upon in Episode 2.