Fallout is bringing characters of all ages into the forefront as fans learn how old Lucy, Maximus, Ghoul, and the rest of the main cast are.

Based on the Fallout video game franchise that started in 1997, the streaming series brings a cast of A-list stars to the screen for Amazon Prime Video, giving fans a new look at this beloved world.

Showing the aftermath of the Great War of 2077 over 200 years later, Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles.

How Old Are Fallout's Main Characters?

Amazon Prime Video's Fallout takes place 219 years after the Great War of 2077, placing its story in 2296.

While plenty of normal humans exist in this universe, nuclear weaponry, radioactivity, and other scientific experiments affect some of the population and leave questions about their ages.

That said, ahead is a list of every main character in the Fallout series, the actors' real ages, and the ages of the characters they play in the show:

Lucy MacLean

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell takes the spotlight as Lucy MacLean, a resident of Vault 33, which sits below what used to be Los Angeles, California.

Lucy is thought to be about 6-10 years old when Shady Sands is destroyed, which seems to fall into the timeline a few years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas (between 2281 and 2284).

Although Lucy's official age in the Fallout series is not confirmed, she is most likely in her late teens or early 20s.

This would line up appropriately with Lucy star Ella Purnell, who is 27 years old.

Maximus

Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten takes on an important supporting role in Fallout as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel who joins the group after tragedy struck him at a young age.

Maximus was close to Lucy's age when Shady Sands was destroyed, likely only a few years older than her at most.

Given this information, he seems to be in his late teens or early 20s during the events of the series, although his official age has not been confirmed.

This is further indicated by Maximus' rank as an Aspirant (the lowest-ranking members in his chapter of the Brotherhood). The rest of the Aspirants all appear to be close to the same age as him.

In real life, Aaron Moten celebrated his 35th birthday in February 2024, making him a fair bit older than the character he portrays.

Cooper Howard/The Ghoul

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins embodies one of Fallout's other major characters in The Ghoul, who was previously known as famous movie star Cooper Howard.

Howard is confirmed to have walked the Earth long before the bombs fell, and due to countless experiments and the radiation on the planet, his lifespan is longer than anybody else's in Season 1.

Goggins (per Collider) revealed in December 2023 that his character is a bounty hunter who had been "roaming the world for 200 years."

Heavy makeup and prosthetics give Goggins his older look for the character, with the actor being 52 years old in real life.

Presuming Howard was about that age before the bomb dropped, and taking into account that the series takes place 219 years after The Great War of 2077, The Ghoul is estimated to be somewhere close to 269 years old.

Norm MacLean

Moisés Arias

Moisés Arias gives Lucy an additional family dynamic as he plays her younger brother, Norm MacLean.

Norm's age is a little bit easier to narrow down, as he is only a few years younger than his sister as seen through the show's flashbacks and current timeline moments.

As is the case with Lucy, Norm's age is never officially revealed, but fans agree that he is somewhere in his late teens or early 20s and a few years younger than Lucy.

Interesting to note here is that Moisés Arias is older than Ella Purnell in real life, having just celebrated his 30th birthday on April 18.

Hank MacLean

Kyle MacLachlan

Agents of SHIELD and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan takes on the challenge of playing the MacLean family patriarch, Hank, who is also the Overseer of Vault 33.

Later revealed to be the antagonist of Fallout Season 1, Hank is chosen to be cryogenically frozen in Vault 31 due to having what is described as superior genetics.

Like The Ghoul, Hank was alive before The Great War, which started when he was roughly 30 years old (as was shown in the flashback where he meets Cooper). He has also been alive and functioning in the real world for about 60 years in total.

While he appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s by looks only (right in line with actor Kyle MacLachlan's real-life age of 65), his body - which was frozen for almost 200 years - has actually been around for 250 years.

Thaddeus

Johnny Pemberton

Johnny Pemberton's Thaddeus is seen in Fallout as a rival of Maximus' who becomes a major bully for the new Brotherhood of Steel initiate.

Thaddeus is close to the same age as Maximus when fans first see him, although he is eventually turned into a Ghoul by the end of Season 1.

While his age is never expressly said in Fallout Season 1, he is presumed to be in his late teens or early 20s considering his work alongside Maximus in the Brotherhood.

Pemberton has often played youthful characters like this one (see his role as a Baskin Robbins customer in Ant-Man), although he is 42 years old in real life.

Pemberton also starred in 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Ant-Man.

Lee Moldaver

Sarita Choudhury

Fallout antagonist Lee Moldaver takes the spotlight throughout Season 1, portrayed by Sarita Choudhury, although her age is a major part of her journey.

Initially coming in as a Raider who attacks the vault dwellers in Vault 32, fans later learn that she is Miss Williams, who has been around since before the Great War. She even met Cooper Howard before he was turned into a Ghoul, which came during one of the anti-Vault Tec meetings.

Due to this fact, Lee Moldaver is well over 200 years old, although it is still unclear how exactly she survived for that long.

Unsurprisingly, Sarita Choudhury is much younger than her character at only 57 years of age.

Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about Fallout below:

What's In Vault 31 In Fallout TV Show? Secret Experiment Revealed

Fallout TV Show Ghouls Explained: Lifespan, Formation & More

Fallout Show's Cold Fusion Energy Explained: What Is It?