Fallout Season 2 Trailer Unveils Its 8 'New Vegas' Characters

Fallout Season 2 is bringing audiences to the iconic New Vegas, which includes several new characters and factions that will be familiar to fans of Bethesda's game. Prime Video's adaptation of the popular Fallout video game series was a hit in its first season, introducing an original group of characters surviving the post-nuclear bomb wasteland. Season 2 of Fallout is highly anticipated as it brings the locals and locations of New Vegas to life, several years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas.

After learning that her father was responsible for the nuclear blast that destroyed Shady Sands, Season 2 of Fallout sees Lucy (Ella Purnell) and her vengeful companion, the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), track Hank across the wasteland to New Vegas. This will bring them into contact with several factions and characters from Fallout lore, which have been revealed in a new Season 2 trailer.