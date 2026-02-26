Warner Bros Confirms 7 Biggest Movies Of 2027 (Batman, Lord of the Rings & More)

Warner Bros. has more than half a dozen movies set to steal the show in theaters in 2027, including new Batman and The Lord of the Rings movies. WB recently broke major records in 2025, becoming the first studio ever to release six consecutive movies that opened to more than $40 million at the domestic box office. While 2026 is expected to be another big year for the massive brand, next year is already being lined up for a huge slate.

7 Biggest Warner Bros Movies Being Released in 2027

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Warner Bros.

After Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stormed into theaters in 2024, Warner Bros. will add a sixth new title to the Monsterverse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Grant Sputore will be this sequel's director, and David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green are teaming up to write its script.

Supernova's star-studded cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, and Sam Neill, with Stevens reprising his role from The New Empire. While plot details are still under wraps, the sequel is set to be released on March 26, 2027.

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Coming as the fourth theatrical release in the new DC Universe, director James Gunn will return to the world of Superman with an eagerly-awaited sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The film will bring back David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) while introducing Lars Eidinger as the powerful villain Brainiac.

The sequel will pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor alongside each other as unlikely allies, as they will have to team up to take down an even more dangerous threat in Brainiac. While it is unclear if other heroes will be included in the story, this should bring a bigger scale than any DCU movie to date, as Brainiac is expected to use his insane intelligence to make Earth part of his vast collection of worlds he's taken across the galaxy.

Man of Tomorrow will debut in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Minecraft 2

Warner Bros.

After the first Minecraft movie grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office in 2025, Warner Bros. greenlit A Minecraft Movie 2 in October 2025, setting the stage for a new chapter in the video-game movie adaptation. Jared Hess will return to direct the second film, and he and Chris Galleta will join forces to write the script.

As of writing, none of the original film's cast members (or any new actors) are confirmed for Minecraft 2's cast. The sequel is being prepped for a July 23, 2027 release on the big screen.

The Conjuring: First Communion

Warner Bros.

Following the first nine entries in The Conjuring Universe, Warner Bros. announced a prequel film for development in September 2025, which was eventually titled The Conjuring: First Communion. The film will be directed by Rodrigue Huart, and Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg are the prequel's writers.

While the film does not have any cast or story details made public yet, it will be released in theaters on September 10, 2027.

The Batman - Part 2

DC Studios.

Five years after Matt Reeves' first DC movie, The Batman, the Caped Crusader will be back in action in the Elseworlds sequel, The Batman - Part 2. The film will bring back Robert Pattinson (Batman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Barry Keoghan (Joker), and Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), and it will bring two longtime MCU veterans on board with roles for Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.

The story will pick up with Bruce Wayne helping to repair Gotham after the Riddler's attacks led to citywide flooding, which is presumed to spark a new wave of crime. While specific plot points have not been revealed, countless villains have been rumored to play a role in the story, and Reeves' vision should have fans eager to see where Pattinson's Bruce Wayne goes next.

The Batman - Part 2 debuts in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Gremlins

Warner Bros.

In November 2025, Warner Bros. confirmed that a new addition to the Gremlins franchise was in development, serving as a reboot for the classic story. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer on the movie, and Chris Columbus will direct the movie after writing the original 1984 film.

As of writing, there is no official plot description, and there are no actors attached to the cast. The new Gremlins movie will be released in theaters on November 19, 2027.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Warner Bros.

For the first time since 2014, Warner Bros. will return to Middle-earth with a new live-action movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Directed by franchise veteran Andy Serkis, he will reprise his iconic role as Gollum/Smeagol, and Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins) are confirmed to reprise their roles from the first six movies.

This film will act as a bridge between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, taking place 20 years before The Fellowship of the Ring. The story will highlight Aragorn (also known as Strider) in his quest to track down Gollum so he can prevent Sauron from learning about the whereabouts of the One Ring.

As of writing, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to debut in theaters on December 17, 2027 (the same as the release date for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars).