Marvel Studios Confirms the MCU’s Next Villain Has a Major Phase 5 Connection

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scarpadane spoiled a key Thunderbolts* connection to one of its new villains (and it's surprising). Season 2 of the hit Marvel Television series will introduce a brand-new villain: Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles. This mysterious character is expected to change the power hierarchy in the MCU's criminal world and seemingly butt heads with Mayor Wilson Fisk, especially after Marvel's Head of TV and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed that Mr. Charles represents international power and diplomacy.

Speaking in an interview with MovieWeb ahead of Season 2's premiere, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scarpadane confirmed that Mr. Lillard has a major connection to Phase 5 villain, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), noting that the character "lives in the Val world," and she was even referenced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2:

"So, building Mr. Charles as somebody who lives in the Val world, we wanted to make that connection. So, that's why that's on the other end of the phone call."

Scarpadane also said that he "would love [Val] to be part of [their] world," pointing out that he already has a story in mind for her if she ever crosses paths with Daredevil:

"For me, personally, away from everything MCU, I would love her to be part of our world. There's a story in the back of my head I would love to tell you, but I don't know, those choices aren't mine."

Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat chimed in, saying, "It's always nice to have that connective tissue:"

"Yeah, it's always nice to have that connective tissue, because you never know. So yes, as fans, we would love it."

Marvel Television

The inclusion of Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again adds an unpredictable figure that could disrupt the Kingpin's status quo, and many are already pointing out that his arrival could actually benefit Matt Murdock and his quest to eliminate Fisk's power over New York.

The added benefit of Mr. Charles's connection to Val explains why he is arrogant and confident in facing Fisk and his allies. This connective tissue also suggests that he is not easy to kill because murdering him would have dire consequences even for Fisk.

Marvel Television

This isn't the first connection between Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Thunderbolts*, as footage already revealed the O.X.E.'s logo in one of the crates in the background during Jessica Jones' fight sequence against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. O.X.E. is the sinister organization that Val also leads in the shadows.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24.

Why Mr. Charles' Connection to Val Makes Him More Dangerous

Universal Pictures

There is no denying that Mr. Charles' connection to Val elevates him from a shadowy figure to a full-blown threat because he has direct ties to a high-level MCU villain. Similar to Val, Mr. Charles could also have access to vast resources and personnel that could overpower Fisk and his Task Force.

While Mayor Fisk's rule is confined to New York, Mr. Charles' influence extends beyond that territory due to his international ties, and his connection to Val further solidifies his ability to destabilize Fisk's rule, likely in one phone call.

Mr. Charles' introduction could also pave the way for Val to be involved in the conflict in the future if Marvel Television decides to move away from the Daredevil-Kingpin rivalry.

The fact that Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scarpadane has already teased that he has a story in mind for Val could be a subtle hint about her involvement in Season 3. If anything, Val is the perfect next threat for Daredevil and his allies because she represents the shadowy and sinister side of the government that Matt Murdock could disrupt as both a lawyer and a vigilante.