Disney Unveils First Look at Sequel to Iconic 24-Year-Old Animated Movie

Disney has revealed a new look at its upcoming sequel to a decades-long animated franchise. The major Hollywood studio has acquired many legendary brands over the years, and a popular 20th Century Fox animated saga has now entered the House of Mouse. Disney recently provided a closer look at the new installment, revealing new footage and a new logo for Ice Age 6.

The five existing Ice Age films have generated over a billion dollars since the franchise began in 2002. In 2026, Disney will release its first official Ice Age sequel since acquiring 20th Century Fox, and the movie was a highlight of the studio's CinemaCon presentation in April. The presentation included fresh art and new footage for Ice Age: Boiling Point, which is preparing to release on February 5, 2027.

The new title art for Ice Age: Boiling Point highlights six main characters: Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Sid (John Leguizamo), Diego (Denis Leary), Scrat, and his new adorable companion, Baby Scrat, who was introduced in the Disney+ shorts series, Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

The Direct

Disney will seemingly lean hard on Baby Scrat in the marketing for Ice Age: Boiling Point, as CinemaCon attendees were treated to a scene featuring Scrat giving his baby a tiny acorn, which it uses as a pacifier. In typical Scrat style, the pair are then thrown into chaos as a volcano in the background erupts, forcing them to hop among rapidly melting ice floes to survive. The presentation also teased a lush, lost world the characters will travel to, promising another exciting new angle for the prehistoric animated franchise.

On top of this, Ice Age: Boiling Point received a fresh logo featuring the classic ice-block letters, with a lava-textured red design for the "Boiling Point" subtitle.

Disney

Ice Age: Boiling Point is set for release in 2027, but it's just one of several major animated sequels Disney has on its slate over the next few years.

Upcoming Disney Animated Sequel Movies

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Toy Story and Ice Age are two animated franchises that have been releasing films for over 20 years now, and in 2026, fans will be treated to another installment in the Pixar franchise.

Toy Story 5 is set for June 19, 2026, and brings back everyone's favorite characters, who are this time faced with a new challenge at playtime: Lilypad, a smart tablet device. Along with familiar faces like Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye, Toy Story 5 will have several new toys on deck as well, including a potty-training toy voiced by Conan O'Brien.

Frozen 3 & 4

Disney

It's been almost seven years since the last Frozen movie was released, but momentum has never slowed down on the classic Disney animated musical franchise. Disney Animation is deep in development on both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, with the third film scheduled for November 2027, and a fourth film given the green light.

Frozen 2 saw the two sisters, Anna and Elsa, unite the realms of Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest, with Elsa abdicating the throne to Anna, allowing them each to preside over their respective communities and help ensure peace.

The story of Frozen 3 hasn't been announced yet, although Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, has teased that it will "surprise a lot of people," and concept art teases a journey to a different kingdom.

Coco 2

Pixar

Disney is no stranger to large gaps between sequels, and it will be over a decade in the making by the time Coco 2 arrives in 2029 (or later). The beloved Pixar film follows a young Mexican boy named Miguel, who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead and reconnects with his lost family to return home.

The original film was a box-office success and won two Academy Awards, giving the sequel big shoes to fill, but Pixar appears up to the task. Disney announced at a shareholder meeting in 2025 that it was in early development on Coco 2, but it is still years away.

Incredibles 3

Pixar

Another of Pixar's original franchises is The Incredibles, which was released in 2004, followed by a sequel in 2018. The first two movies combined the elements of a superhero comic book story with an everyday family, following their struggles to balance hero duties with their alter egos.

Disney has confirmed that Incredibles 3 is in the works at Pixar, but it will likely be another decade or so before the next installment, with a release date for the threequel set for 2028, or possibly later. Original director Brad Bird will step into a producing role on the third Incredibles film, while Elemental director Peter Sohn takes over.

Monster's Inc. 3

Pixar

While fans have been hoping for another Monsters Inc. film from Pixar for years, the news was only recently confirmed in a Wall Street Journal profile of the studio that development has begun on Monsters Inc. 3.

The story of Mike and Sully, two best friends living in the hidden world of monsters, who visit human children at night to collect their screams (or later laughter) energy to power their city. After the original was released in 2001, the second film, Monsters University, released in 2013, served as a prequel to the original and filled in the backstory of Mike and Sully's friendship. There's no telling where the next Monsters Inc. movie will go or when it might hit screens at this stage.